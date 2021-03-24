Astronomers at Harvard, Smithsonian Center release images of black hole’s magnetic field

The images, released Wednesday by the Event Horizon Telescope, show the supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy M87 in polarized light. The astronomers behind the project say the images are the first time astronomers have been able to capture and map polarization so close to a black hole.

A team of astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian have captured what they say are the first-ever images of a black hole’s magnetic field.

A view of M87’s supermassive black hole in polarized light. The lines mark the orientation of polarization, which is related to the magnetic field around the shadow of the black hole.

The new findings, published in two studies in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, help researchers understand the strength of the magnetic fields surrounding black holes, a question that offers greater insight into the evolution of galaxies across the universe.

“One of the main questions we wanted to answer is how strong these magnetic fields are,” study coauthor Angelo Ricarte said in a telephone interview. “This has a big impact on really the entirety of galaxy evolution because what’s going on at the centers of galaxies with these accreting black holes is actually affecting the rest of the galaxy.”

Researchers are still uncertain of the exact role magnetic fields play in black hole activity, but the new findings provide some answers.

The black hole at the center of galaxy M87 launches “energetic jets” from its core, the astronomers found, and their findings suggest this could be sparked by the strength of the magnetic fields surrounding it.

“We think, because we’ve got these powerful magnetic fields, that they’re able to extract energy from the black hole and so it’s able to then punch through gas and the rest of the galaxy and affect really the entire environment around it,” Ricarte said. “Understanding exactly how these jets work is a major active area of research.”

The research was conducted in conjunction with the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration, a group working to create a virtual earth-sized telescope in order to capture detailed images of black holes. The Center for Astrophysics is a stakeholder in the telescope.

Black holes are objects in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing can escape, according to NASA.

Ricarte described himself as “relatively new” to the project, having joined the collaboration a year ago. He said it’s been “really wonderful” to see all the hard work come to fruition.

“I‘m amazed at what we can do when we all put our heads together toward a common goal,” he said. “Even though we’re struggling with different time zones, and different cultures, and many people are not speaking English as their first language while they’re trying to present something at two in the morning on the telecom. It’s really remarkable but what we can do when working together, and I’m constantly astonished by the impact of our collaborative work.”

