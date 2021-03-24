Barnstable schools going all-remote for remainder of week, citing COVID-19 spike

The decision to close schools Thursday and Friday was made in consultation with the school district’s physician, Dr. Katie Rudman.

Mayo-Brown confirmed the news in a statement posted to the BPS website. She said school officials were notified last week of 45 cases across all nine schools, and on Monday and Tuesday, they were alerted to 28 cases. Currently, she said, “we have 260 staff and students in quarantine as close contacts, and 60 staff and students in isolation with COVID.”

The Barnstable Public Schools will switch to all-remote learning Thursday and Friday following “community spread” of COVID-19 in town, Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said Wednesday.

“Our goal remains to provide in-person learning, and we will continue to review our public health metrics over the coming days,” Mayo-Brown said. “This weekend we will consult with Dr. Rudman to determine if we can reopen in-person learning on Monday, March 29.”

She urged parents and guardians to check their email Sunday afternoon about the status of the Monday reopening.

“It is disappointing and disheartening to make this announcement at this time,” Mayo-Brown said. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot let our guard down in terms of maintaining our health and safety protocols, including masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene. As the Commonwealth is advancing reopening efforts, we find ourselves taking a step back due to community spread of COVID.”

She also said keeping schools open requires a community effort.

“I know many are fatigued by the constant constraints of health and safety requirements to mitigate the spread,” Mayo-Brown said. “Our community can help BPS schools reopen and stay open, by continuing to follow practices that have kept us open for months. Please continue to limit gatherings, limit social circles, quarantine when exposed, and test as necessary. These strategies, along with masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when ill are our best hope to reopen and stay open.”

Her announcement comes as Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is pushing school districts to return to in-person learning five days a week, with a remote option for parents who want it, by April 5 for students in pre-kindergarten through grade five.

The Globe reported Tuesday that Riley has approved requests from 58 school districts seeking to delay reopening their lower grades full time, but is taking more time to consider requests from Boston and Worcester.

“We are pleased that 90 percent of districts will have their elementary schools back fully in-person by April 5, with all elementary schools in the Commonwealth fully in-person by May 3,” Riley said Tuesday in a statement. “Bringing all our kids back to school is crucial for their educational progress, emotional and social well-being, and we will continue to work with districts to bring students back ahead of their waiver-approved return dates.”

The state is still accepting requests from districts for waivers from fully reopening middle schools by April 28.

A return date for high schools has not been set.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.