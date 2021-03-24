Boston Public Library receives $ 2.1 million in private donations to revitalize founding research collection

The funds come from two donations — the first from an anonymous donor to the Boston Public Library Fund and the other from the Associates of the Boston Public Library, a statement from the Library said. The funding will be used to “revitalize” the founding research collection — which contains some of the first volumes collected by the library. Thousands of the more than 500,000 volumes in the collection predate 1820, the statement said. The funding will be used to restore 400,000 of the collection’s volumes.

The Boston Public Library announced Wednesday that it had received $2.1 million in private funding to begin work restoring its founding research collection, library officials said.

The collection also contains books, pamphlets, journals, maps, atlases, and illustrated portfolios, among other items, according to the statement. Many of the items in the collection are rare or first editions, which the statement says makes them “invaluable to researchers and scholars worldwide.”

“Ranging from illustrated books on natural history to rare volumes on linguistics, religion, sociology, and economics, [the Library’s] Founding Research Collection’s value is immeasurable, both intrinsically and as a resource for patrons,” said Boston Public Library Chief of Collections Laura Irmscher.

The restoration process for the founding collection includes a “comprehensive cleaning program” to remove dirt and debris collected over the many years the collection has been with the library, the statement said. The cleaning process will allow for the safe handling, cataloging, and storing of the collection. The cataloging process will include the digitization of many of the research collection’s volumes, allowing them to be accessible for public discovery, the statement said.

The preservation project will get underway later this year, with phase one expected to be completed in 2023, the statement said.

“We look forward to returning this 16th – 20th century collection to our 21st-century patrons, who will once again be able to easily explore and learn from these historic treasures,” said Boston Public Library Fund Executive Director Paula Sakey.

Boston Public Library, Bates Hall, 55 Boylston Street., ca. 1858 Boston Public Library

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.