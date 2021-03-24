Campaign urges public to ‘carry a lifeline’ of Narcan

“It’s about letting folks know that this is just like learning CPR or First Aid, that if you happen to be in a situation where someone needs Narcan you would have it,” said Jennifer Beloff, director of client and housing services for Action Inc., a Gloucester-based anti-poverty agency involved in the initiative.

Their new campaign, Carry A Lifeline, is encouraging members of the general public — whether or not they know someone who uses opiates — to obtain Narcan Nasal Spray to keep in their homes or businesses or to routinely carry it with them.

As first responders increasingly make use of Narcan as a life-saving tool, a group of nonprofits and municipalities north of Boston is sounding the message that everyone should consider carrying the opiate overdose medication.

Advertisement

Carry A Lifeline, which also aims to expand access to Narcan, is being carried out in Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Gloucester Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport through the Narcan Working Group of the Gloucester Regional Prevention Center, a state-funded Gloucester Health Department program that undertakes health initiatives in those communities.

The campaign, backed by the seven municipalities and overseen by Action, Inc., includes the recent posting of signs on Cape Ann Transportation Authority buses and bus shelters, and train platforms in Beverly, Ipswich, and Manchester, and a billboard in Danvers.

Organizers said that in addition to potentially saving lives, putting Narcan in the hands of the general public will reduce the stigma associated with the medication, which can deter people most in need of it from acquiring the medication.

Amy Epstein, director of the Regional Prevention Center, said opiate users and family members often feel embarrassed asking for Narcan at their local pharmacy because of negative societal attitudes toward substance abuse.

“Asking everyone to carry it in itself will help take away that stigma,” she said.

Advertisement

Epstein said having more people purchase Narcan also helps raise awareness that opiate addiction is a problem for the whole community.

“We all know this is a crisis. We’re all worried about it,” Epstein said. “Why don’t we all want to help and be part of the solution?”

Organizers acknowledge that encouraging people to purchase Narcan is not enough — they also have to make it easier to obtain the medication.

Currently, the public can purchase Narcan at pharmacies. But that costs about $160 for a box containing two doses, and even if it is covered by insurance there can be a copay, according to Beloff.

Narcan can be obtained for free, but in limited circumstances. Some groups that work with opiate users and family members supply it to their clients. In the Gloucester area, Learn to Cope provides it to families of users while the One Stop Harm Reduction Center offers it primarily to users. Danvers provides Narcan free to town residents requesting it.

As part of the campaign, organizers are raising funds to purchase supplies of Narcan that can then be distributed free to the public by people in the seven communities that are trained to provide it and to teach people how to use it..

In the meantime, the campaign website (carryalifeline.com) lists the names of local contacts in the community that may be able to help them find free Narcan supplies.

Kathy Day, senior northeast regional manager for Learn to Cope, said she perceives the opiate crisis has only gotten worse during the pandemic, a time when many users have felt isolated. She said she is hopeful that through the campaign, the public will be motivated to help.

Advertisement

“It’s a very loving thing to do for your community,” she said. “If more people carry Narcan, there will be more understanding of addiction and more compassion for those struggling with it.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.