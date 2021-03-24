Conservation group hopes to preserve historic meadow in Hanover

Grey said that Wildlands Trust has a purchase and sales agreement to buy the land for $585,000 from the estate of Clayton Robinson.

“Usually the developers get to properties before us, but this time we got there first,” said Karen Grey, president of the nonprofit group that works with 45 towns to identify and protect open space in Southeastern Massachusetts.

The conservation group Wildlands Trust is working with the town of Hanover to preserve historic Sylvester Field, a 20-acre meadow on Washington Street that has been farmed since at least Colonial times.

The group is trying to raise $700,000 by May 1 to pay for the purchase, and to create an endowment to cover long-term maintenance costs that include keeping the field mowed and upkeep of its knee-high stone wall, she said.

The money also would be used to build a small parking area for people visiting the site and walking its trails, as well as for signs to describe the property’s wildlife and history, she said.

In addition, the Spring Hanover Town Meeting will be asked to spend $250,000 in Community Preservation Act money to buy a conservation easement to permanently preserve the open space.

“The Sylvester Field project is our first fund-raising effort in Hanover, and we couldn’t imagine a more compelling project to become involved with,” Grey said. “This is a really important piece of property, highly scenic and historic with 660 feet of frontage on Third Herring Brook.”

Sylvester Field is located in the Hanover Four Corners and was once owned by William Barstow, believed to be the first European settler in the area in the mid-1600s, according to the Hanover Historical Society. Barstow was a surveyor and a shipbuilder, and constructed the first bridge across the nearby North River. He also was the proprietor of an ordinary ― a tavern that served food —near the bridge and his shipyard.

The parcel became part of a larger farm that was acquired by the Sylvester family in the early 1800s, according to the historical society. And the society reports that Sylvester Field was a site in the Red and Blue War of 1909, a training exercise attended by more than 10,000 participants, including foreign military attachés.

More recently, the land has been used to grow hay, and for several decades was grazed by cows from Hornstra Farms dairy, according to a statement from the Wildlands Trust.

Wildlife on the site includes eastern box turtle and several species of ground-nesting birds, the statement said.

The Wildlands Trust was founded in 1973 and has worked to protect 8,500 acres of open space in Southeastern Massachusetts. Properties include the Great River Preserve in Bridgewater; Brockton Audubon Preserve; Cow Tent Hill Preserve and Cushman Preserve in Duxbury; the Nook in Kingston; Hoyt-Hall Preserve in Marshfield; Willow Brook Farm in Pembroke; and the Davis-Douglas Conservation Area in Plymouth.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.