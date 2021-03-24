The deadly price of ‘freedom’

We understand you’ve been unhappy at work or at school , enraged at your ex , ashamed of yourself ; that you are bored, deluded, or gravely ill; that you feel your manhood, or your whiteness, or your place in the world is threatened.

How can we convince you to spare us?

We shouldn’t be thinking about who you are and why you do this in the aftermath of a mass shooting like the one we saw in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store on Monday, the one in Atlanta a few days earlier, or the countless massacres to which we’ve grown numb over so many years. In a better world — a better country — we would never even speak the names of mass murderers like you. We would focus instead on your victims, who did nothing to provoke you besides being born into bodies or cultures you despise, or walking into the local supermarket on the wrong afternoon.

Those who could protect us from you too often won’t. God forbid there should be limits on how much killing power a civilian can possess, that weapons designed solely to mow down large numbers of people are banned altogether off the battlefield, or at least kept from the trigger fingers of men whose threat is obvious from miles away.

Americans overwhelmingly support tighter gun laws, including better background checks and a reinstated ban on assault weapons. But congressional leaders won’t let it happen. In the absence of any real policies, unfettered access to guns is as central to their pitch as phony culture war outrage. They’re also bought and paid for by the gun lobby — which in turn is dependent on the gun manufacturers who can survive only by selling yet more weaponry into a saturated market — selling, that is, to the likes of you.

And so what’s happening in the wake of the Boulder shooting that left 10 dead is what always happens. Democrats, backed by a majority of Americans, are calling for common-sense gun safety laws, and Republicans are shutting them down with the usual cynical ploys: Gun control kills freedom, the aftermath of a massacre is “not the time” to talk about restricting the weaponry that will be used in the next one. On Tuesday, Texas Senator and National Rifle Association lackey Ted Cruz dismissed Democrats’ calls for modest safety measures as “ridiculous theater,” making his case with a worn falsehood about how states with stricter gun laws have higher murder rates.

The fact is that states with stricter gun laws, like ours, are much less deadly places. But there are no checkpoints on the Massachusetts border. It might be harder for you to buy a gun here, but it’s ever so easy to bring one in from a state whose leaders believe in the divine right to a 30-round magazine.

It doesn’t matter what most Americans want. It doesn’t matter how many people die. If it didn’t matter when 6- and 7-year-olds were slaughtered at Sandy Hook, it won’t matter now, with 10 dead in Boulder and 8 lost in Atlanta.

If you want to mow down people in a public place to salve your sense of grievance, nobody can stop you from arming up, because our NRA-backed leaders won’t let them.

And so here the rest of us are, trying to understand what makes you tick, tick, tick before another one of you explodes. Nobody can protect us from you, so we humbly beg you not to follow through with your plans to perform that daily, bloody, American ritual. To find some other way to deal with the hate and the nihilism and whatever other sickness drives you.

But if we could trust you to do that, we wouldn’t be here in the first place.

So how do we survive you? With the only protection the Second Amendment absolutists will abide: dumb luck.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.