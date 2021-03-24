Family of hiker who died in Acadia National Park recalls his ‘gentle soul’

The bodies of Beckford and his girlfriend, Kassandra Caceres, 30, were discovered late Saturday morning, according to the National Park Service, which said previously that the pair appeared to have fallen about 100 feet from an ice covered cliff on Dorr Mountain.

The family of a 28-year-old Rutland, Mass., man who was found dead Saturday along with his girlfriend at Acadia National Park in Maine recalled him in his obituary as a devoted father and “a loving and caring gentle soul who always put others before himself.”

Advertisement

Beckford’s death follows a prior tragedy in his family, when one of his three daughters, Jayla, passed away in 2014, according to his obituary.

“Wayne was a mechanic who enjoyed working on cars and was a manager at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store in Worcester,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed singing, dancing, playing pool, swimming, bowling and going to the beach. He also enjoyed music, action movies, cookouts and playing board games. He liked to make jokes and goof off just to keep everyone laughing. He was known as a loving and caring gentle soul who always put others before himself. Wayne was proud of his Jamaican Heritage, his girls and he cherished his quality time with his family and friends.”

An online fundraiser that Beckford’s family launched for his funeral costs had raised $11,650 as of Wednesday morning.

“On Saturday March 20, 2021 we received the (devastating) news that Wayne Beckford JR passed away during a trip to Maine hiking,” his family wrote on GoFundMe. “He was a fun loving brother son cousin uncle and an amazing dad to his 3 beautiful girls.”

The page said the money raised “will go to the expense to give Wayne the proper burial he deserves any amount of donation will help with this we appreciate and are thankful for anything.”

Advertisement

Among the donors was a cousin of Caceres, who wrote “I only met Wayne once; but, I could definitely see why my cousin loved and adored him! My heart is broken for both our families!”

Officials said Beckford and Caceres arrived in Bar Harbor on Tuesday of last week and were last heard from Thursday around noon. During a cell phone conversation with her family Caceres had mentioned being interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, and a search was initiated Friday after the couple failed to return to their vehicle and check out of their hotel as scheduled, officials have said.

The Park Service said that a US Coast Guard helicopter equipped with thermal imaging technology was used to search the north and east sides of Dorr Mountain and Cadillac Mountain without success and a ground search began Saturday morning.

Their bodies were recovered on Saturday by Park Service rangers working with volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue and a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service, according to authorities.

The deaths of Beckford and Caceres followed the passing of 66-year-old Roy Sanford, of Plymouth, Mass., an avid hiker whose body was found March 15 in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, after he had failed to return home from a trip there Sunday.

Authorities have said Sanford’s body was found after officers discovered foot tracks in fresh snow heading down Gorge Brook around 3 p.m. He was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.