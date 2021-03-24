Globe photographers win international, national and regional awards

Boston Globe photographers were recently honored with several prestigious awards for their outstanding work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Greene, the Globe’s director of photography, congratulated the photo staff and said the recognition is a “huge achievement.”
“I couldn’t have been prouder of the staff this year, especially given the environment we were operating under,” Greene said. “Photographers can’t work from home. We have to be out there witnessing life....and life basically stopped. There were no events that we typically cover. And to be where the action was happening was incredibly difficult and dangerous.”
The Globe’s photographers have been working on the front lines documenting the pandemic in all types of places, from funeral homes to COVID-19 intensive care units, he said.
“Everyone stepped up,” he said. “They wanted to be there.”
Globe Editor Brian McGrory congratulated the photo staff for what they accomplished during such challenging times.
“We have what is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, photo staffs in the country, something never more apparent than in a pandemic year, when our photographers were putting themselves at daily risk to capture the kinds of searing images that defined this extraordinary moment in history,” he said.
The Globe swept the top four honors for Photographer of the Year in the Boston Press Photographers Association’s annual contest, with Jessica Rinaldi winning first place; Craig Walker taking second place; Suzanne Kreiter in third place and Erin Clark as an honorable mention. Top honors for individual categories went to Clark (in the feature, pictorial and politics categories); Barry Chin (sports action and feature); Rinaldi (pandemic); Kreiter (feature picture story); Jim Davis (sports portfolio); and the Globe team for its COVID-19 coverage, Greene said.
The Globe’s picture editing team also captured several awards in the National Press Photographers Association annual competition, including first place for General News Story; third place for Team Picture Editing of the Year; third place for Newspaper Section Front, and an honorable mention in the Contemporary Issues category.
In the photography division Rinaldi was awarded first place in the Presidential category as well as third place for her Sports Picture Story, and Kreiter received second place for her Contemporary Issues Story, Greene said.
Globe video producer Shelby Lum won first place in the Online Video Storytelling category.
The Globe photo staff was also recognized in the Pictures of the Year International competition as a finalist in the Local Team Picture Story category for its pandemic coverage and Chin won an Award of Excellence in the General News category, Greene said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.