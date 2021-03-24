Globe photographers win international, national and regional awards

“I couldn’t have been prouder of the staff this year, especially given the environment we were operating under,” Greene said. “Photographers can’t work from home. We have to be out there witnessing life....and life basically stopped. There were no events that we typically cover. And to be where the action was happening was incredibly difficult and dangerous.”

Bill Greene, the Globe’s director of photography, congratulated the photo staff and said the recognition is a “huge achievement.”

Boston Globe photographers were recently honored with several prestigious awards for their outstanding work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Third place Pandemic in BPPA and team entry: Oger Julien, 78 from Malden, got applause from emotional nurses, doctors and staff as he was the last patient to leave Boston Hope hospital at the Boston Convention Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Photographer of the year, BPPA : Biden supporters and Trump supporters faced off at the State House after it was announced that Joe Biden won the Presidential Election. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Globe’s photographers have been working on the front lines documenting the pandemic in all types of places, from funeral homes to COVID-19 intensive care units, he said.

“Everyone stepped up,” he said. “They wanted to be there.”

Globe Editor Brian McGrory congratulated the photo staff for what they accomplished during such challenging times.

“We have what is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, photo staffs in the country, something never more apparent than in a pandemic year, when our photographers were putting themselves at daily risk to capture the kinds of searing images that defined this extraordinary moment in history,” he said.

The Globe swept the top four honors for Photographer of the Year in the Boston Press Photographers Association’s annual contest, with Jessica Rinaldi winning first place; Craig Walker taking second place; Suzanne Kreiter in third place and Erin Clark as an honorable mention. Top honors for individual categories went to Clark (in the feature, pictorial and politics categories); Barry Chin (sports action and feature); Rinaldi (pandemic); Kreiter (feature picture story); Jim Davis (sports portfolio); and the Globe team for its COVID-19 coverage, Greene said.

Second Place, News Picture Story in BPPA and team entry: Doctor David Enze Wang talked with a patient's family member on the phone in the Special Pathogen Unit ICU at Brigham and Women's Hospital April, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Globe’s picture editing team also captured several awards in the National Press Photographers Association annual competition, including first place for General News Story; third place for Team Picture Editing of the Year; third place for Newspaper Section Front, and an honorable mention in the Contemporary Issues category.

In the photography division Rinaldi was awarded first place in the Presidential category as well as third place for her Sports Picture Story, and Kreiter received second place for her Contemporary Issues Story, Greene said.

Globe video producer Shelby Lum won first place in the Online Video Storytelling category.

The Globe photo staff was also recognized in the Pictures of the Year International competition as a finalist in the Local Team Picture Story category for its pandemic coverage and Chin won an Award of Excellence in the General News category, Greene said.

Second Place Contemporary Issues Story in NPPA's Best of Photojournalism: Nathan and Karla slept with their son Lucas Parker, on a mattress in their living room because of his medically fragile condition. Lucas was sickened by Romaine lettuce during a visit to California in 2018. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

FIrst Place Presidential in NPPA's Best of Photojournalism: Former Vice President Joe Biden embraced a supporter after a community event in Fort Madison, Iowa in Jan 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

FIrst Place Feature in BPPA: Ballet dancers Maya Minella, 12, left, and Sydney Laganza, 12, held hands in anticipation as their friend completed her routine in the junior classical competition category while competing in Youth America Grand Prix. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Award of Excellence in General News for Pictures of the Year International: Demonstrators marched from Nubian to Copley Square past diners along Columbus during a march calling for an end to structural racism and police brutality. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

First Place Sports Feature in BPPA: Foxborough girls celebrated their win over North Reading in the MIAA D2 Girls Basketball semi-final at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photographer of the year in BPPA: A protester threw a fist in the air in front of the State House during a peaceful march to protest the death of George Floyd. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Honorable Mention Sports Portfolio BPPA: The Chiefs Mecole Hardman made a catch before being upended by the defense of the Patriots Stephon Gilmore. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.