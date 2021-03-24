Kim Janey to be sworn in as acting mayor today

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will administer the oath, the statement said, and US Representative Ayanna Pressley will preside over the ceremony. Reverend Willie Bodrick II, senior pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation, according to the statement.

Janey, a Roxbury resident who previously served as City Council president, will take the oath of office at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday during a ceremony at City Hall, her office said in a statement.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey will be formally sworn into the post she moved into Monday night with the departure of Martin J. Walsh for the labor secretary job in the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Janey’s making history as Boston’s first Black mayor and first woman to hold the office. Wednesday’s ceremony will be streamed live on boston.gov.

In the days leading up to Walsh’s departure, Janey had commissioned a committee to help facilitate her transition from the council to the mayor’s office, and several key Walsh staffers will remain in her administration, including Chris Osgood, the former chief of streets who will now serve as her chief of staff.

In addition to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several key policy decisions are looming. Janey will have to consider the future of Dennis White, whom Walsh appointed police commissioner in January and then suspended days later after the Globe inquired into domestic violence allegations made against him two decades ago. White has remained on leave while an independent investigator has probed the matter.

Additionally, Janey will oversee the city’s efforts to increase the number of city contracts that go to women and vendors of color, following a study that found significant disparities in the way the contracts are handed out. Janey helped lead the push for the study, as a councilor.

Advertisement

Janey hasn’t said whether she’ll seek a full term in office as a general election candidate in November. Should she decide to enter the race, she’ll join a crowded field that includes some of her former council colleagues.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.