Suspect accused of attacking 11 men in Waltham ordered held without bail

None of the men, some of whom suffered serious injuries, were robbed, she said. Dunigan did not provide a motive for Janvier’s alleged violent spree, but noted he was living in his car, a blue Saab with a broken left headlight, during this period.

Clauvens Janvier is accused of physically assaulting the men, none of whom he appears to have known, while they were by themselves at multiple locations within a 1.5-mile area of this city, Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth A. Dunigan said during a virtual arraignment Wednesday.

WALTHAM — The man accused of attacking 11 men in Waltham last November was ordered held Wednesday pending a dangerousness hearing now set for April 1.

Advertisement

At the request of his attorney, Janvier did not appear on camera during the Zoom session of the Waltham District Court. Janvier was arrested Dec 14 and charged in connection with at least one of the assaults, and since then Waltham police and prosecutors have worked to link him to the others.

Janvier, who lives in Waltham, was arrested in December for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old man at a parking garage on Nov. 11.

He already had been found dangerous in that earlier case, but now faces charges in all 11 incidents in the same court proceeding so a new dangerousness hearing must be held. Waltham District Court Judge Sarah Ellis set that hearing for April 1.

The attacks began Nov. 10 near the Gardencrest apartment complex and later extended to the city’s downtown. The final attack occurred the day after Thanksgiving.

Janvier is charged with attacking the men, including a postal worker, with blunt objects. Several men were knocked unconscious and some required hospitalization.

In court, Dunigan told Judge Ellis that the evidence allegedly linking Janvier to the attacks includes DNA confirmation that bloodstains on his boot came from one of his victims, surveillance camera footage showing a car with a left headlight out near the crime scenes around the times of the attacks, and cellphone records.

Advertisement

Ellis approved a request by Janvier’s defense attorney for funding to hire a DNA expert to review the evidence authorities allege links the 24-year-old to the crimes that unsettled this city for weeks until Janvier was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.