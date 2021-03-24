Massachusetts relaxes visitation, activity rules at nursing homes

BOSTON (AP) — Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate care facilities in Massachusetts are now allowed to welcome more visitors and resume group activities for residents given high vaccination rates, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday.

These changes align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

About 86% of residents in the state's long-term care facilities have ben fully vaccinated while 98% having received a first dose, the agency said.