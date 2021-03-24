MBTA commuter rail train engine catches fire at Providence station; causes delays

At 6:15 a.m., the rail tweeted that the train had been taken out of service.

The MBTA Commuter Rail initially tweeted about the incident at 5:53 a.m., writing that Providence Line Train 7800 was “stopped at Providence and is 20-30 minutes behind schedule due to fire department activity.”

A commuter rail train caught fire Wednesday morning in Providence, and though the blaze was contained to a single engine, it caused service delays on the line and also on Amtrak trains, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Tory Mazzola, a spokesperson for Keolis, the company that runs the commuter trains, provided additional details in a statement.

“The local fire department was called in response to an exhaust stack fire on the locomotive of Providence train 7800 while it was at Providence Station,” Mazzola said via email. “The fire was contained to a small engine and extinguished on its own. There were no injuries to passengers or train crews. Passengers were transferred to an alternative Commuter Rail train, and the impacted train set will be sent to a maintenance facility as part of an investigation.”

Mazzola said there were “a small number of train delays as a result of this incident earlier in the morning, but we do not expect additional impacts to service.”

An Amtrak Acela train was canceled due to the fire, Amtrak tweeted at 7:35 a.m.

“Acela Train 2155 is now canceled between Boston (BOS) and New York (NYP) due to earlier fire department activity at Providence (PVD) resulting in overhead power issues through the area,” Amtrak tweeted. “An on-time section of Acela Train 2155 will operate between NYP and Washington (WAS).”

Amtrak provided another update at 8:53 a.m., indicating delays were continuing.

“Trains traveling through Providence (PVD) continue to experience delays due to ongoing overhead power issues following earlier fire department activity in the area,” Amtrak tweeted.

One Amtrak train in particular experienced a lengthy delay.

“Train 95 continues to be delayed between Route 128 (RTE) and Kingston (KIN) due to earlier fire department activity at Providence (PVD) resulting in overhead power issues through the area,” Amtrak tweeted at 8:04 a.m.

By 9:18 a.m., that train was on the move again.

“Train 95 is clear of the affected area and back on the move operating approx. 2hr 15min late,” Amtrak tweeted.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.