Medford to host 2nd community forum to address racism

The June event invited residents and officials to share their personal experiences with racism in Medford and their thoughts on how to change policies and attitudes. A follow-up conversation was in the works for winter but later delayed due to the pandemic, Piques said in an e-mailed statement.

More than 250 participants gathered in June for the city’s first conversation, following Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis earlier that month. Both events are part of a series the mayor’s office co-hosted with the Human Rights Commission, according to spokesperson Jackie Piques.

Medford officials will host a second community conversation on April 7 via Zoom to gather feedback and review progress made towards promoting equity within public health, policing, and education.

For the upcoming event, the mayor’s office hopes to introduce an educational component with a brief presentation from the Board of Health, Piques said.

City officials — including Board of Health Director MaryAnn O’Connor, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent, and Chief of Police Jack Buckley — are expected to participate, Piques added.

Attendees will spend the bulk of the event in Zoom breakout rooms reviewing department progress on addressing racism within city leadership, public health, education, and policing. Those efforts are detailed in the city’s “Social Justice Roadmap” released in September.

Mayor Lungo-Koehn said the conversation will allow members to update and reflect on ongoing work.

“While we have made progress, we need to be sure that we are working together, as a community, to educate ourselves, to commit to making positive change, and to lifting up the experiences, voices, and needs of traditionally marginalized community members,” she said in a release.

“To ensure equitable health outcomes for residents of color, it is critical that city leaders hear directly the needs of residents,” Neil Osborne, Medford’s Director of Diversity and Human Resources, said. “This ongoing, direct community discussion brings us closer to achieving more equitable outcomes.”

Towards the end of the meeting, residents and officials will reconvene to collectively determine next steps, according to Piques.

The city has not set a specific timeline for carrying out those steps, Piques said, but it hopes to host another community conversation in a few months.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.