Middlesex district attorney seeks help naming new comfort dog

The male black lab will join the office in April and will train for several months before he starts traveling to incidents across the county to help police and community members, the office said in a statement Tuesday.

In honor of National Puppy Day, the Middlesex district attorney’s office is asking children across the county to help name their newest member—a new comfort dog.

The Middlesex district attorney's office is seeking help naming its new comfort dog.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said in the statement she hopes the puppy will promote wellness.

“The benefit of dogs in the aftermath of a stressful or traumatic situation has been well demonstrated ranging from reduced anxiety and stress to increased confidence,” she said in the statement.

One or two-syllable names can be submitted on an online form or by mailing the office at 15 Commonwealth Avenue, Woburn, MA 01801 by April 3, the statement said. Anyone making suggestions is asked to note “Puppy Naming Contest” on the submission.

The winner will receive a prize and a visit from the new puppy, the statement said. They will be announced next month.

The puppy was donated by Peggi and David Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in Rindge, N.H., the statement said.

