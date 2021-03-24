Plane skids off runway at Beverly Regional Airport

A plane flown by a student pilot skidded off a runway and onto grass at Beverly Regional Airport late Wednesday afternoon but did not crash, officials said.
There were no injuries.
The single-engine Piper Cherokee slid off runway 16 just before 4 p.m. Beverly police, fire and the Federal Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene, airport manager Gloria Bouillon said.
The pilot was able to safely stop the plane from crashing, according to Deputy Fire Chief William Petrosino.
He walked away from the plane without any injuries, Bouillon said.
Airport personnel have not determined a cause, she added.
The plane is registered to Arne Nordeide, an owner of Beverly Flight Center, which is based at the airport.
Beverly Flight Center declined to comment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said.
