Police are called when customers misbehave

At 6:56 p.m. March 1, police responded to a 911 call from Hooters on Route 1 in Saugus . According to the log entry, the caller told police that a fight had broken out and two men were “swinging on the manager after being cut off” from being served in the restaurant. Officers reported that one of the men had already left when they arrived and peace had been restored.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 11:57 a.m. March 4, Saugus police were called to quell a disturbance at Burger King on Route 1. An employee told police that a customer in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was “unhappy with his order” and was refusing to leave the drive-through. Officers were dispatched to the scene and reported that the man had been sent on his way.

At 9:27 p.m. March 6, Saugus police received a 911 call from someone at Stop & Shop off Route 1 reporting that two men “were in a heated argument over one of them being sprayed by mace.” Officers were sent to check on the situation and found that both men already had left the store.

At 2:34 p.m. March 15, an officer responded to a report of a woman causing a commotion inside the Starbucks on Linden Street in Wellesley. Police were told that she became agitated after she was given her change back and she felt it was the incorrect amount. “She then began yelling at all of the employees in the store before she left,” the log entry stated.

ANIMAL CALLS

At 3:54 p.m. Feb. 16, Wellesley animal control officer Jennifer Smith was sent out along with Officer Glen Misho for a report of a bat inside a home. Smith successfully captured the bat and released it outside.

At 10:55 a.m. Feb. 17, police got a call about a hawk that had flown inside a garage on Factory Road in Wilmington. According to the log entry, the bird got in by flying through — and breaking — a window into the garage. The animal control officer later reported that the hawk managed to fly out on its own.

At 9:22 a.m. March 8, a squirrel showed up in a fireplace at a home on Oak Court in Wilmington. The town’s animal control officer then showed up and reported that the squirrel was able to escape without assistance.

MYSTERIOUS PACKAGE

At 2:20 p.m. March 19, a Wellesley police officer spoke with a resident about a suspicious package that he recently received. The package appeared to have been sent from “a company used by people to send pranks,” and “contained various items with profane language on them,” according to police. The man said he wasn’t sure who would have sent him the package, “as he had not had any disagreements with anyone in the recent past.” He was advised to contact police if he received any more unexpected deliveries.

DRAWING ATTENTION

At 11:59 p.m. Jan. 16, a woman came into the Bridgewater police station to report that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her “by drawing inappropriate pictures with his finger on the condensation on her vehicle.”

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

At 7:38 a.m. March 11, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a resident who reported seeing a suspicious man parked in front of his house. According to a tweet by police, the man proceeded to walk on the border of his property and the railroad tracks, and the caller said he was “not a railroad worker.” But a cruiser was sent to the home and police determined that, in fact, the man had a valid reason for being there, because he did indeed work for the railroad.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.