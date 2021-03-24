Police investigating ‘noose-like’ rope found hanging from tree in Swampscott

Police in Swampscott are trying to figure out who tied a length of rope to a tree at Linscott Park.
A photo of the “noose-like” rope was posted on the Swampscott Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday.
“Swampscott police are investigating the origins of a length of rope that was found this morning tied to a branch of a tree in Linscott Park,” the post said. “The rope was tied with a loop at the bottom, giving it a noose like appearance. Anyone with information please contact Swampscott Police at 781-595-1111.”
Police said the loop of the rope was approximately 4 feet from the ground.
“The SPD is hoping that this was left behind and used for an alternate purpose other than what it appears to be,” police wrote. “Thank you for your your assistance with this incident.”
