Police investigating ‘noose-like’ rope found hanging from tree in Swampscott

Police in Swampscott are trying to figure out who tied a length of rope to a tree at Linscott Park.

A photo of the “noose-like” rope was posted on the Swampscott Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday.

“Swampscott police are investigating the origins of a length of rope that was found this morning tied to a branch of a tree in Linscott Park,” the post said. “The rope was tied with a loop at the bottom, giving it a noose like appearance. Anyone with information please contact Swampscott Police at 781-595-1111.”