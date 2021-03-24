See photos of Kim Janey’s historic swearing-in ceremony

Acting Mayor Kim Janey was sworn in at City Hall in Boston on Wednesday, making her the first Black Bostonian and first woman to lead the city.

During the event, Janey basked in the pride of her loved ones while promising to bring an urgency to her new job. As acting mayor she’ll face a number of challenges, some that existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic and some that have cropped up in the last year.

Here are some of the scenes from the at-times celebratory, at-times serious affair.