fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of Kim Janey’s historic swearing-in ceremony

By Globe StaffUpdated March 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
Acting Mayor Kim Janey was sworn in on a family Bible held by her 6-year granddaughter Rosie while Chief Justice Kimberly Budd administered the oath at Boston City Hall on Wednesday. Budd is the first Black woman to serve as the chief justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court. Janey is the first Black Bostonian and the first woman to serve as the city's mayor.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey was sworn in on a family Bible held by her 6-year granddaughter Rosie while Chief Justice Kimberly Budd administered the oath at Boston City Hall on Wednesday. Budd is the first Black woman to serve as the chief justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court. Janey is the first Black Bostonian and the first woman to serve as the city's mayor.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Acting Mayor Kim Janey was sworn in at City Hall in Boston on Wednesday, making her the first Black Bostonian and first woman to lead the city.

During the event, Janey basked in the pride of her loved ones while promising to bring an urgency to her new job. As acting mayor she’ll face a number of challenges, some that existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic and some that have cropped up in the last year.

Here are some of the scenes from the at-times celebratory, at-times serious affair.

Janey stood during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner before she was sworn in.
Janey stood during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner before she was sworn in.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Janey's granddaughter Rosie stood during the Star Spangled Banner.
Janey's granddaughter Rosie stood during the Star Spangled Banner.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a former peer of Janey's on the Boston City Council, presided over the ceremony and spoke before Janey's swearing in. “She will lead with empathy and conviction to ensure no individual or family is left behind as we recover from the crisis we face, and she will set the stage for a more just and equitable future,” Pressley said of Janey.
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a former peer of Janey's on the Boston City Council, presided over the ceremony and spoke before Janey's swearing in. “She will lead with empathy and conviction to ensure no individual or family is left behind as we recover from the crisis we face, and she will set the stage for a more just and equitable future,” Pressley said of Janey.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
With Rosie holding the family Bible, Janey took the oath of office.
With Rosie holding the family Bible, Janey took the oath of office.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Janey and Rosie exchanged a hug after the oath. Janey's family was on hand for the historic affair and after the ceremony, the mayor’s mother, Phyllis Janey, called the day “one of the proudest moments of my life.”
Janey and Rosie exchanged a hug after the oath. Janey's family was on hand for the historic affair and after the ceremony, the mayor’s mother, Phyllis Janey, called the day “one of the proudest moments of my life.”John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Janey smiled as she took off her mask before delivering her inaugural address.
Janey smiled as she took off her mask before delivering her inaugural address.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
During her inaugural address, Janey said that in her mayoral administration, "there will always be a place for those who have felt left out of power.”
During her inaugural address, Janey said that in her mayoral administration, "there will always be a place for those who have felt left out of power.”John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Janey hugged her daughter Kimesha after her inaugural address. Kimesha said seeing her mother’s swearing-in was “wonderful to witness.”
Janey hugged her daughter Kimesha after her inaugural address. Kimesha said seeing her mother’s swearing-in was “wonderful to witness.”John Tlumacki/Globe Staff