Shannon Johnson, Mass Golf’s 2020 Women’s Player of the Year, keeps her skills sharp despite pandemic

Johnson has played this year when weather permits at her home course, Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, on holes with temporary greens.

“Sometimes I take a winter trip to play in Florida but the pandemic kept me from traveling,’' said Johnson, a former South Dakota girls’ high school golf champion who moved to Massachusetts in 2012.

Shannon Johnson the 2020 Anne Marie Tobin Mass Golf Women’s Player of the Year, is playing the waiting game as she prepares for the upcoming season.

Shannon Johnson was honored as Mass Golf's women's Player of the Year in 2020. David Colt/Mass Golf

``That way I can hit four or five tee balls,’' said Johnson, whose favorite club is the driver. She also practices at the golf club’s indoor simulator cage, utilizing images of different holes.

The 38-year-old North Easton resident will open the season at the US Women’s Open Qualifier on May 5 at Dedham Country and Polo Club. Before then, she will keep fit at home with weight training, exercises, and riding a spin bike.

Johnson, a local sales representative for Ping Golf, has emerged as one of the state’s elite amateur players.

Last year, she won the Mass Women’s Stroke Play Championship, the Mass Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship, and was victorious with partner Megan Buck at the inaugural Mass Women’s Four-Ball Championship.

Those accomplishments earned Johnson her third state Player of the Year honor. The others were in 2016 and 2018.

“The third time was the toughest of all,’' she said. ``Every year the talent level keeps increasing so I never take any victory for granted.’'

She has met challenges in and out of state.

Johnson is a former US Women’s Mid-Amateur (age 25 and over), New England Women’s Amateur and Massachusetts Amateur champion.

She grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D., and in the summertime, along with her sister, would visit their grandparents.

“They played golf every day, and that got me started, and then my father, Greg, got me out on the course more frequently,’' recalled Johnson, who received a golf scholarship to the University of New Mexico and subsequently earned a master’s degree in sports management at Indiana University.

In addition to golf, Johnson played soccer, basketball, and softball and skated with her town hockey team.

“All those sports contributed to my eye-hand coordination and stamina,’' said Johnson, whose mother, Deb, also encouraged her to enroll in strength and conditioning programs.

Her most memorable golf shot came during the match play final on the 18th hole at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, site of the 2018 US Women’s Mid-Am.

``We were tied at that point, and I was about 230 yards from the hole [a par 5]. I stepped back and thought ‘this can be a perfect 7-wood,’ she recalled “and the ball landed about 20 feet from the pin.’’

Johnson’s outstanding shot enabled her to win the hole — and the championship — by one stroke.

Coached by Dan Boisvert at Kohr Golf in Natick, Johnson endeavors to keep things simple and maintain a consistent tempo.

“Everything else stems from that,’' said Johnson, a supporter of junior golf who volunteers with the First Tee of Massachusetts, a program that teaches golf and like skills to children.

“Being an athlete teaches you discipline and being accountable for your actions,’' she said, “and I have learned a lot of life’s lessons along the way.’'

"Being an athlete teaches you discipline and being accountable for your actions,'' she said, "and I have learned a lot of life's lessons along the way.''

