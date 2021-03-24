Voters urged to learn how laws are made on Beacon Hill

“You want people to be informed and active in government and helping to influence public policy through education,” said Evelyn Strawn, a member of the Plymouth Area League and a town of Plymouth finance committee member. “Every year the league has held an informal evening with members of the Legislature.”

Scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, the forum will include an overview by a league expert on how the Legislature performs the business of making law, followed by remarks by area legislators and an opportunity for voters to ask questions and make comments. The forum is part of the league’s ongoing efforts to help voters advocate for the passage of bills they favor.

The Plymouth Area League of Women Voters is inviting regional voters to take part in an online discussion titled “How It Works on Beacon Hill.”

Formed shortly after American women won the right to vote, the League of Women Voters is celebrating its 100th anniversary. From the beginning, Strawn said, the League has seen its role as a nonpartisan organization devoted to helping voters make educated decisions.

And while it doesn’t support candidates for office, the Massachusetts League of Women Voters does advocate for measures it believes serve the public good. This year, the league is supporting a permanent vote-by-mail law. Adopted last year to enable voters to cast ballots without the risk of large gatherings at a time of pandemic, the current measure is due to expire on June 30.

In addition to the town of Plymouth, the Plymouth Area League of Women Voters serves the residents of Bourne, Carver, Duxbury, Kingston, Marshfield, Pembroke, and Plympton.

Plymouth Area League member Vedna Heywood will introduce the online forum before Jennifer Muroff, a board member of the Massachusetts League, will provide an overview of how the Legislature does its work. Muroff will discuss how a bill moves forward in the legislative process and how decisions are made by the Legislature, its committees, and those in its leadership roles.

Last year’s forum prompted public comments on how much of the Legislature’s business takes place outside of public view.

“Massachusetts for all its liberal leanings is not a particularly easy state for the public to participate in,” Strawn said.

Important decisions about proposed legislation are made by the Legislature’s powerful Ways and Means Committee, and by legislative and executive leaders outside of public sessions, she noted. And while the state’s Open Meeting Law governs the activities of town and city governments, the state Legislature is immune from the law’s provisions.

After Muroff’s presentation on how the legislative process works, a panel of Plymouth area legislators, moderated by former state Senator Therese Murray, will speak about what they do. The group includes Senator Susan Moran, a Republican representing the Plymouth-Barnstable district, who took over the seat last year following the resignation of former Senator Vinny deMacedo. Representative Mathew Muratore, Republican, represents Plymouth in the House of Representatives. Representative Kathleen LaNatra, Democrat, represents Duxbury, Halifax, Kingston, part of Plymouth, and Plympton. Republican Steven Xiarhos represents Barnstable, Sandwich, Bourne and one precinct of Plymouth.

Following their remarks, the forum will be open to questions from the public.

Strawn pointed out that one of the League’s top priorities, voting by mail, will be in effect for the annual town elections area communities hold in the spring. In the town of Plymouth, the annual ballot will ask voters whether they wish to impanel a charter commission to consider changing the town’s form of government from town meeting to a mayoral system.

To register for the Plymouth Area League of Women Voters webinar on how the state Legislature works, go to plymouthlwv.org.

While the Massachusetts Legislature boasts roots that go deep into 17th century Colonial history, another of the nation’s primary institutions of civil government, trial by jury, also has its roots in the same time and place. One of the New World’s first trials by jury took place in Plymouth Colony in 1638 when three Colonials were tried for robbing and killing a Nipmuck man.

Kingston Public Library will host a talk by Tobey Pearl, the author of the new book, “Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation.” The trial set an important American legal precedent and helped calm relations between Colonials and indigenous people following the Pequot War.

This online presentation also takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. For more information or to register for this program, go to kingstonpubliclibrary.org.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.