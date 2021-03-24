Woman’s body found on Burnham Field in Gloucester

A woman was found unresponsive in Gloucester’s Burnham Field Wednesday morning and later pronounced dead, police said.

Gloucester police responded to the field at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday morning and discovered an unresponsive woman believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Conley said.

Foul play is not suspected in the woman’s death, Conley said.