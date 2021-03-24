Woman’s body found on Burnham Field in Gloucester

A woman was found unresponsive in Gloucester’s Burnham Field Wednesday morning and later pronounced dead, police said.
Gloucester police responded to the field at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday morning and discovered an unresponsive woman believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Conley said.
Foul play is not suspected in the woman’s death, Conley said.
The woman’s death is being investigated by Gloucester police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
