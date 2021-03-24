Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard lead the state in coronavirus vaccinations

Thirty-six percent of people have gotten a dose of vaccine in Dukes County, the county for Martha’s Vineyard.

Thirty-five percent of Barnstable County residents have gotten at least one dose of the three vaccines being administered, the state’s weekly vaccination report said Thursday .

Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, where the population skews older, have taken the lead in the high-stakes race to vaccinate the state’s residents against the coronavirus, according to data released by the state last week.

The state’s overall rate was 25 percent, the report said. The lowest vaccination rate was in Hampden County, which had a rate of 20 percent.

State Senator Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat who represents the Cape and Islands, said the region is leading in vaccinations for multiple reasons. One is that it simply has an older population and the state vaccination campaign has focused on getting shots to older people, who are more vulnerable to the deadly virus.

“If you look at the demographics and who is eligible, we should be leading the state, given we have so many more older adults as a percentage of the population,” he said.

Barnstable and Dukes have the highest median ages among counties in the state. Cape officials estimate that 30 percent of Barnstable residents are over 65.

Nantucket County, which covers the other major island off the coast, has a median age near the state average. But it still did relatively well in vaccinations, with a rate of 28 percent, the fourth highest in the state. (Berkshire County had the third highest rate, with 30 percent getting first shots.)

On the islands, Cyr said, the rollout was helped by the fact there were single lead entities on both islands, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Nantucket Hospital, that worked with towns, town health agents, police, fire, EMS, and social services “in a coordinated way” to distribute the vaccines.

“The islands are a good example where local planning and resources were brought to bear to solve vaccine allocation and distribution, and it worked very well,” he said.

On the Cape, Cyr noted, the vaccination numbers are higher because not only is the population generally older, there is a sizeable population who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and congregate care facilities such as those for people with developmental disabilities or mental health challenges. Such facilities were among the earliest groups to be eligible for the vaccine.

The region also has a large number of health care workers, who also became eligible early on for the vaccine. “We’ve not only got a lot of older folks, but a lot of folks who work taking care of people,” he said.

Cyr emphasized that the Cape has seen “very strong” regional coordination.

“We have a collaborative approach that has brought together all the relevant stakeholders to make sure we are getting vaccines in arms, particularly of those most vulnerable residents who were being left behind by the state’s rollout,” he said.

Michael Lauf, president and chief executive of Cape Cod Healthcare cited “the good work on the part of many.”

He said Cape Cod Healthcare had helped to lead the Cape Cod Regional Vaccine Consortium, which includes Barnstable County government, the Cape’s 15 town governments, community health centers, and the region’s legislative delegation.

“The consortium is set up to really maximize the strengths of all the contributors, and everyone has added a great deal to it,” he said.

Lauf also said, “Our whole population is motivated. When we reach out to call people [to offer them] the vaccine, they say yes.” The campaign is encountering “very, very, very little” resistance to the vaccine, he said.

He said it showed “how committed the people on the Cape are to each other” as they stepped forward for shots intended to protect both themselves and their neighbors.

Cyr said he expected the Cape to continue to do well in the vaccination race for the next several weeks “because that’s who’s eligible.”

At the same time, he said, “I don’t think that means that all older adults who want a vaccine have gotten it on Cape Cod. There’s absolutely more work to do.”

Ryan Huddle of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.