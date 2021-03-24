Democrats refuse to back nominees until Biden taps more Asian Americans

The ultimatum from Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii came as Biden faced mounting pressure on the issue amid a rising tide of racism toward Asian Americans during the pandemic, culminating in last week’s deadly shootings in Atlanta. With the Senate divided evenly between the two parties, the move threatened to derail Biden’s hopes of confirming several executive branch officials and could create considerable pressure to find a solution to a diversity problem the senators said they had been quietly raising for months.

The Senate’s two Asian American Democrats called on President Joe Biden on Tuesday to address what they called an unacceptable dearth of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders serving in top posts in his administration, promising to withhold their votes for any nominee who is white or straight until he did so.

The escalation came after the senators used a closed-door video meeting Monday night to tell Biden’s top advisers, including the deputy chief of staff, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, that the scarcity of Asian American officials at the Cabinet level was “not acceptable” and needed to be promptly addressed. The pair are the only two Asian American members of the Senate.

Duckworth said she followed up Tuesday morning to inform the White House that she was “a ‘no’ on everything other than the diversity candidates” who came before the Senate until she felt Biden’s team was taking the right steps, beginning with the president’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy. Hirono soon joined her.

“I’ve been talking to them for months,” Duckworth said in an interview. “They are still not aggressive, so I am not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees. I’ll be a ‘no’ on everyone until they figure that out.”

Biden has tapped Colin Kahl, who served as his national security adviser when he was vice president, for the No. 3 post at the Pentagon, but his nomination faces an uphill climb amid opposition from Republicans. Without backing from Duckworth and Hirono, it would be unlikely to move.

Open disputes between Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill have been relatively rare in his first months on the job. But prominent Asian American lawmakers signaled they were done giving the White House the benefit of the doubt.

During the meeting Monday night, Duckworth said O’Malley Dillon pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was from India, and Katherine Tai, the top U.S. trade envoy who is of Chinese descent, were Asian American. The White House considers both women to be part of the Cabinet, though they do not lead executive departments.

Duckworth, who is Thai American, called the invocation of Harris to placate her concerns “insulting.”

“That is not something you would say to the Black Caucus — ‘Well, you have Kamala. We’re not going to put any more African Americans in the Cabinet because you have Kamala,’” she told reporters Tuesday.

“Why would you say it to AAPI?” she added, referring to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Duckworth added that for months, she had given the White House names of possible Asian American nominees “who never even got a phone call.”

The White House declined to comment. Axios earlier reported details of the Monday exchange.

Hirono said Tuesday that she shared Duckworth’s “frustration.” They are two of only eight Asian Americans ever to serve in the Senate, including Harris.

“This is not about pitting one diversity group against another, so I’m happy to vote for a Hispanic, a Black person, an LGBTQ person, an AAPI person,” Hirono said. Biden, she added, made a commitment to diversity in his administration, “and that is what we’re calling for.”

Hirono, who is Japanese American, said she had also pressed the White House to more regularly poll Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders when gauging support for policy proposals, as it would Black Americans, women and other groups.

Democrats have warned for a year that Republicans’ hostility toward China related to the coronavirus pandemic — including former President Donald Trump’s references to the “Kung flu” and the “China virus” — was fanning anti-Asian sentiment in the United States. They have started taking more assertive action since last week’s shooting in Atlanta, which left six women of Asian descent dead, pressing their majorities in Congress and the White House to take clearer actions.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said Tuesday that he would fast-track two Democratic bills aimed at tackling the issue.

The first, written by Hirono and Rep. Grace Meng of New York, would delegate a Justice Department official to review all coronavirus-related hate crime reports, direct health officials to issue guidance to discourage racist descriptions of the virus and promote online hate crime databases. The second, introduced by Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, would create new offices in the FBI, the Justice Department and the Homeland Security Department focused on domestic terrorism.



“Here in America, we all know that an attack against any one group is an attack against all of us,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “So it is up to all of us now to stand up and speak out in support of the Asian American community in America.”

At least one prominent Republican joined Democrats on Tuesday in drawing attention to the issue. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, whose wife, Elaine Chao, was born in Taiwan, said anti-Asian racism was a real force in America. But he rebuffed Democrats’ efforts to tie the Atlanta shootings to strict new gun control measures.

“As the husband for almost three decades of an Asian American woman, I have noticed and we have experienced over the years racial prejudice against Asian Americans,” McConnell said. “It certainly rose to the fore for everyone else when we saw these shootings.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.