Mass. reports 62,563 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 62,563 to 3,079,149, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly smaller than on Tuesday, when 64,239 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 87.5 percent of the 3,517,870 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,942,416 first shots and 1,060,252 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 76,481 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,136,733.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

