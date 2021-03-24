fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 62,563 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated March 24, 2021, 59 minutes ago
Whittier Street Health Center nurse, Jennifer Cox delivered a COVID-19 vaccine to Afnan Sheikhalard while she held her four-month-old son, Zayd at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Mosque.
Whittier Street Health Center nurse, Jennifer Cox delivered a COVID-19 vaccine to Afnan Sheikhalard while she held her four-month-old son, Zayd at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Mosque.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 62,563 to 3,079,149, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly smaller than on Tuesday, when 64,239 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 87.5 percent of the 3,517,870 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,942,416 first shots and 1,060,252 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 76,481 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,136,733.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.