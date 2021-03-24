President Biden’s dogs are back at the White House after biting incident

“Champ and Major are here at the White House,” Psaki said at a Wednesday press briefing. “They joined the first family at Camp David last weekend and returned with them on Sunday. The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion as the president and first lady often do as well.”

The dogs, Champ and Major, left Washington, D.C., earlier this month to spend time at the Bidens’ home in Delaware after the younger dog, Major, was involved in a biting incident that caused a “minor injury” to someone he didn’t know.

“On Monday the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed,” Psaki said at a March 9 press briefing.

Psaki added that it had been previously planned for Major and Champ to be cared for by family friends in Delaware while Biden’s wife, Jill, traveled, and that the dogs are still “getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”

In an interview last week, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if Major is “out of the dog house.”

“The answer’s yes,” Biden responded. “Look, Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. The dog’s being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware.”

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, making him the first shelter dog, in modern times, to live at the White House.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.