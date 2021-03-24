Show your vaccine card, get a free doughnut

Krispy Kreme's marketing promotion is one of the first of its kind among retailers as states have broadened access to coronavirus vaccinations to meet President Joe Biden's May 1 deadline. Other companies have offered deals to health care workers and discounted transportation for consumers to get to vaccine centers, but Krispy Kreme's promotion specifically for vaccinated people is a new one. The Wall Street Journal reported on one other similar promotion launched last week by e-commerce app Drop offering $50 in rewards to users who post vaccine selfies.

The deal starts Monday and lasts through the rest of 2021, the North Carolina-based company announced in a release. Customers can bring their valid coronavirus vaccination cards to any Krispy Kreme shop in the United States every day for the rest of the year to get a free Original Glazed doughnut - one per day.

Advertisement

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in the release.

Krispy Kreme said it will also offer up to four hours of paid time off for its employees to receive vaccinations, as well as deliver free doughnuts to some vaccination centers in the next few weeks for health-care workers and volunteers.

And one more deal: Krispy Kreme will give away one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnuts every Monday, from March 29 to May 24, no purchase necessary, to “help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times.”