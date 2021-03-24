Elgin Baylor brought the game to the air

Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Chicago Bulls players McCoy McLemore (18) and Flynn Robinson during a game in Los Angeles, Nov. 17, 1967. Lakers' Mel Counts watches at far left.

Before there was Dr. J, before there was Air Jordan, before there was Lebron, there was Elgin: seemingly able to float in mid-air to wait for a defender to finish his routine before he would simply complete his mission unimpeded (“Elgin Baylor, 86; Lakers great was a model for later NBA acrobatics,” Obituaries, March 23).

There was an easy elegance to Baylor’s game and his manner. He teamed with the more frenetic Jerry West in the Lakers’ nearly annual battle to the death with the Celtics. Always a dollar short.