Elgin Baylor brought the game to the air

Before there was Dr. J, before there was Air Jordan, before there was Lebron, there was Elgin: seemingly able to float in mid-air to wait for a defender to finish his routine before he would simply complete his mission unimpeded (“Elgin Baylor, 86; Lakers great was a model for later NBA acrobatics,” Obituaries, March 23).
There was an easy elegance to Baylor’s game and his manner. He teamed with the more frenetic Jerry West in the Lakers’ nearly annual battle to the death with the Celtics. Always a dollar short.
It is hard to fathom how long ago this all transpired, how many generations of greatness have since arrived. But Elgin’s skills were timeless, as if he could still today hang in endless mastery high above the lane.
Advertisement
And I am sure he would relish one more crack at the Celtics.
Robert S. Nussbaum
Great Barrington