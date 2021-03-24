A new day in Boston, and a new fight against racism

The crisis doesn’t end with Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the first woman and person of color to hold the office. For now, political leadership has a welcome, new face in Boston. As Janey said at her swearing-in, every little girl can look at her and see “a city of possibilities.” But beyond the sweet karma of this moment, electing a mayor of color in November is an important next step. And even that won’t end the crisis.

In 2008, Barack Obama’s victory launched many odes to a post-racial America, free from prejudice and judgment based on skin color. How naïve that now seems. In 2016, Donald Trump leveraged all the race-based hate he could to win the White House and the post-Trump era still reeks of it.

Boston is its own unique Petri dish. After a long history of racial conflict and politics that marginalized people of color, the city seems poised to embrace a new era. The shift was evident in the elections of US Representative Ayanna Pressley, the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, and Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins, the first Black woman to hold that position. In 2020, eight of 13 Boston City Council seats were held by women, and six are women of color. Janey is acting mayor today because she was elected council president last year.

Yet this is still a place where a St. Patrick’s Day joke by state Senator Nick Collins of South Boston can sound too much like a throwback to those bad, old days when being in politics meant being a white man from a certain Boston neighborhood. In advance of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast last weekend, which Collins hosted, City Councilor Michelle Wu released a video that parodied Ben Affleck’s habit of carrying too much Dunkin’ coffee. To which Collins tweeted: “…What else do @BenAffleck and @wutrain have in common? They both love acting like they’re from Boston!”

Maybe it was just clumsy humor. Yet the joke seemed designed to characterize Wu, one of five declared mayoral candidates, as a foreigner. The daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, she was born in Chicago but has lived in Greater Boston since 2003 and has served as a city councilor since 2014. If Collins is about to launch his own mayoral campaign, as some speculate, that’s not the way to appeal to a more diverse electorate. Then again, in a field crowded with candidates of color, that may not be his goal.

The other mayoral candidates include two city councilors — Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George. State Representative Jon Santiago and John Barros, who served as chief of economic development under Walsh — are also in the race.

If Janey jumps in as expected, she will have a huge advantage as acting mayor. From the start, she’s pledging to attack institutional racism, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and lead the city toward “equity, justice, and joy,” — from schools and housing to city contracting and police. Back in 1993, Acting Mayor Thomas M. Menino parlayed that position into 20 years in office. But he wasn’t trying to dismantle systemic racism. Seizing the role of “urban mechanic,” he focused on small stuff that was very popular.

Is Boston ready to make history by electing a mayor of color whose agenda is a push for the kind of deep, systemic change needed to address the roots of racism?

At his last press conference as mayor, Walsh was asked how he would judge the city’s progress, since he declared racism “an emergency and public health crisis.”

“We have work to do on it,” he acknowledged. Walsh was also asked if he believes Boston is on the threshold of electing its first Black mayor, and if so what that says about the city. “I think the field is not yet set,” he replied, before going on to say history would be made when Janey became acting mayor.

And so it was. But this week’s history is not the last word on racism in Boston.

Joan Vennochi