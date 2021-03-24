Make benefits for children permanent

Thank you to Yvonne Abraham for her column “Virus, food lines endure” (Metro, March 21).

Our neighbors do indeed “need the America we ought to be,” and that is why the American Rescue Plan is so very important. The changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit will decrease child poverty by almost half. Let me repeat that: reduce child poverty by half! How can we even contemplate doing this for one year only? There is simply no good reason for not making these changes permanent. We can and must invest in our children’s futures. We need Congress to take up the pending actions to make these changes permanent and to do so now.