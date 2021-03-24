Are Jacksonville Jaguars looking to trade quarterback Gardner Minshew?

Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco, throwing for 3,469 yards with 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. NFL Network reported he signed a two-year deal worth $5 million.

Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said, “At this point, no.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew .

Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.

Minshew has started 20 games in two seasons, going 7-13. The 2019 sixth-round pick has thrown for 5,530 yards with 37 TDs and 11 INTs.

“There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick. I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no decisions made,” Meyer said. “Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him.”

Snyder sole owner

Dan Snyder will soon be the sole owner of the Washington Football Team.

Snyder is buying out the team’s minority owners in a move that gives him total control and should end a lengthy, bitter court dispute along with any speculation that he’d be pushed to sell his boyhood team he bought in 1999.

An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the league’s finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Three-quarters, or 24 of 32 teams, need to sign off during a vote at the annual league meeting next week to make it official.

Fred Smith, Dwight Schar, and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5 percent of Washington Football Inc. They sued Snyder in federal court in Maryland in November, seeking an injunction to allow them to sell their shares of the team.

This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team, which Forbes most recently valued at $3.5 billion.

Suh back with Buccaneers

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million to remain with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

It’s the third straight season Suh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, who’ve led the NFL in run defense each of the past two seasons. He earned $10 million in 2019 and $8.5 million in 2020.

The 34-year-old, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, had six sacks last year, hiking his career total to 64½ in 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, Lions, Dolphins, and Rams. He had 1½ sacks in the Super Bowl, helping Tampa Bay slow down Patrick Mahomes during a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs.

Suh’s deal ensures all 11 starters on defense will be under contract for next season. Linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David signed new contracts rather than test free agency, and reserves Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Kevin Minter are staying, too.

Colts’ Hilton re-signs

Longtime Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will re-sign with the team after agreeing to a one-year contract. Hilton and Colts owner Jim Irsay both confirmed the deal in Twitter posts. It is for $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money. The four-time Pro Bowl selection made it clear for months that he didn’t want to find a new team in free agency, but the sides failed to reach an agreement before Hilton hit the open market … The Colts also announced that they have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract. Last season, Rhodes started all 16 games, made 42 tackles, broke up 12 passes, intercepted two, and returned one for a touchdown … Former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts re-signed with the Dolphins after testing the free agent market. Roberts, 26, started 11 games in his first season with Miami last year before he was sidelined by a serious knee injury. He totaled 61 tackles and 1½ … The Bengals agreed to a one-year deal with safety Ricardo Allen, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. Allen was released in February by the Falcons. He was a fixture in the Atlanta secondary since he was selected in the fifth round in 2014. He started 76 of 77 games and had two interceptions in 12 games in 2020 … The Jets agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman. NFL Network first reported the agreement, and ESPN said it’s worth up to $2 million.