Bruce Cassidy hopeful that Bruins will be back at practice Wednesday

For the 23 players who traveled to Buffalo last week, and have since been quarantining, it will be their first time on the ice since last Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Sabres. The following day, David Pastrnak , David Krejci , Jake DeBrusk , and Craig Smith joined Sean Kuraly on the COVID list, and Saturday’s rematch with Buffalo and Tuesday’s game against the Islanders were postponed.

The Bruins, off the last five days because of an outbreak that forced the postponement of two games, will undergo another round of testing at Warrior Ice Arena early Wednesday morning. If all goes well, they will tune up for a Thursday game against the Islanders at TD Garden — their first home game in front of a limited number of fans since March 7, 2020.

Though the same five Bruins remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday, coach Bruce Cassidy believes the team will practice on Wednesday.

In his Zoom with reporters Tuesday, Cassidy revealed a host of personnel updates on the Bruins, who sat in fourth place (16-8-4) in the East:

Advertisement

▪ No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) is expected to practice Wednesday. If he gets through without aggravating what caused him discomfort in his most recent game (March 7), he could play Thursday, if not Saturday against the Sabres, Cassidy said.

▪ Defensemen Brandon Carlo (suspected concussion) and Jeremy Lauzon (broken hand) and right winger Zach Senyshyn (upper-body injury) were able to skate while the Bruins were in Buffalo. Cassidy didn’t know if any of them would be available Thursday, “but,” he said, “at least they’re back skating.”

▪ Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, hammered into the boards by Pittsburgh’s Chris Tanev on March 16, “has an opportunity” to play if he practices Wednesday.

▪ Defenseman Kevan Miller, also back on skates, will not be ready Thursday. Miller will have missed five weeks on Thursday while resting his surgically repaired right knee.

Advertisement

▪ Cassidy also revealed that defenseman John Moore, who last played Feb. 26, had surgery for an unspecified injury. His return date is unknown.

▪ On winger Ondrej Kase, who has returned to skating on his own but has not played in two months: “Such an unknown with him,” Cassidy said. “You almost have to go forward assuming it’ll be gravy if he gets back in. It’s been a long time since the second game of the year.”

Scouting the opposition

With the Bruins off, Cassidy has been scouting East Division games. His takes on each of the contenders:

“The Islanders continue to check well, play well. The Capitals are scoring. They’re finding ways to win without Tom Wilson in the lineup — what’d they win, [seven] in a row? — so they’ve obviously been able to make up for that loss.

“Philadelphia’s been fits and starts. They’re giving up a lot of goals. It’s tough to win in this league like that. I don’t want to comment because I don’t know what’s going on there. Obviously they haven’t been able to get traction, either. It could be related to some injuries and COVID issues, too, so maybe they’re still trying to find their game.

“Pittsburgh, when healthy, looks good. I think they went through what we went through at the start of the year with their D core, little bit of goaltending, so now they’ve got that squared away. Of course they lose [Evgeni] Malkin [week-to-week with a lower-body injury]. Hasn’t affected their scoring.

Advertisement

“The Rangers want to stay in it. They’re doing what they can to make a race for the third or fourth spot, whatever’s available to them. They’ve got a good team. We saw it when they came in here and beat us. They’ve got a lot of firepower. [Mika] Zibanejad’s playing well, so they’re getting some scoring in their lineup. I think they’re a threat, too.

“Hopefully we get to see the Bruins here real soon. Get a look at our own team.”

Furious finish

If they play Thursday, the Bruins will finish the regular season with 28 games in 45 days, assuming the NHL doesn’t extend the regular season beyond May 8. Cassidy can’t recall ever going through a run like that, even in the minors. To not overload his top players, he will have to manage minutes and dive deep into the organization’s player pool … Cassidy said he didn’t experience a COVID scare himself last week. “I’m still testing like everyone else,” he said. “It’s solid negatives, so let’s hope another one — well, another one, another hundred of them are coming.” … Asked about the young defenders pressed into service early on, Cassidy said they’ve handled it well. “Now, is the first month of the season equivalent to four rounds of playoffs?” he mused. “Of course not.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.