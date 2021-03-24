Courting Nick Rinaldi pays off in a big way for Dover-Sherborn football in season opener

“At a small school like Dover-Sherborn, numbers make a huge difference so I’m always in the school trying to recruit,” D-S coach Stephen Ryan said. “I’ve been talking to Nick for a couple of years about coming out and it just made sense with COVID pushing the season back until after basketball.”

Senior Nick Rinaldi scored two touchdowns — including a 96-yard pick-6 — in his first football game since seventh grade as the host Raiders beat Dedham, 34-22, in Tri-Valley League Small action Tuesday night.

In Dover-Sherborn’s first football game in 481 days, it was a former basketball player that stole the show.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound athlete made an immediate impact for the Raiders (1-0). D-S was up 20-7 with seven seconds left in the half and the Marauders driving on the D-S 12-yard line, when Rinaldi — playing middle linebacker — turned his hips, dropped back into his zone, and made a break on the ball as if he’s played the sport his whole life. Rinaldi picked off the pass and ran down the Dedham sideline, resulting in a 14-point swing.

“At halftime you’re either saying this is a really tight game or you’re saying to your kids ‘let’s keep playing,’” Ryan said.

The Raiders held an open tryout in camp for the starting fullback position, which Rinaldi snatched up. The senior poured it on with a 15-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter to put D-S up 34-7 before the Marauders (0-1) began to mount a comeback.

“For a big kid, he runs very well,” Ryan said.

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 0 — Senior Caroline Kiehnau (13 kills), senior Emma Tilton (16 digs) and junior Laura Cogswell (27 assists) led visiting Barnstable (3-2) to the Cape & Islands League victory.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Senior Lilly Sills (26 kills, 8 aces, 3 blocks) and junior Corinne Herr (25 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace) guided the visiting Patriots (5-0) to the Dual County win over previously unbeaten A-B (4-1).

Lowell Catholic 3, Shawsheen 2 — Molly Trainor (10 aces, 11 kills), Antonia Mukiibi (9 aces, 10 kills), and Kylee McDonough (6 aces) paced the Crusaders (3-3) to the Commonwealth victory.

Wayland 3, Bedford 2 — Captain Aija Bowditch scored eight kills and three aces while Phoebe Greenaway added seven kills as the Warriors (3-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a Dual County win at home.

Boys’ soccer

Blue Hills 5, Avon 3 — Junior Jake Butler netted a hat trick to guide the host Warriors (1-0) past the Panthers in the Mayflower Athletic Conference.