Duxbury football coach fired after team’s use of anti-Semitic terms in recent game

During that game — the team’s season opener, with the season having been pushed back from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic — players on the Duxbury football team used anti-Semitic language and a Holocaust-related term to call audibles — last-second calls at the line of scrimmage.

Maimaron was not on the sidelines during Duxbury’s most recent game, a 37-0 rout of Silver Lake on March 19, after an incident against Plymouth North on March 12.

Dave Maimaron has been fired as head coach of the Duxbury football program, superintendent John Antonucci told the Globe Wednesday. The dismissal comes as the school is grappling with how to respond to players’ use of anti-Semitic terms during a recent game.

The words used include “rabbi,” “dreidel,” and “Auschwitz.” Plymouth school officials notified Duxbury authorities about the offensive terms. On Monday, Duxbury school officials issued a statement saying that the responsibility lies with the coaches on the team.

After the Anti-Defamation League of New England called for an investigation into how the insensitive terms were incorporated into play calls, Antonucci said the school would launch an investigation.

“It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism,” ADL executive director Robert Trestan said. “This is a really serious situation. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.”

The school district has hired Edward R. Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC for assistance on what Antonucci calls an “active investigation” into the incident.

Duxbury’s upcoming game on Friday against Hingham has been canceled, and officials are determining how, if at all, the season will resume.

Maimaron guided Duxbury to a 159-43 record and five Super Bowl titles since he was hired in 2005.

He previously served for three years as an offensive assistant on John DiBiaso’s staff at Everett High School. He also was an assistant girls’ hockey coach at Duxbury from 2006-11 and coached boys’ freshman lacrosse.

He also teaches in the school system. It is unclear if he will hold onto his role.

Antonucci acknowledged that the Duxbury Public Schools have, in recent years, “shone a spotlight on the need to promote antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion.” While the schools had already identified that as a priority before this week, Antonucci said, the use of anti-Semitic terms by the team has made it even more clear.

Antonucci said the schools have established partnerships with organizations such as Duxbury For All, the Interfaith Council and Duxbury Rotary, among others.

“We will rely on these relationships as we work to ensure that members of the school community understand the importance of inclusion and respect.”

This story will be updated.

Here’s the letter Antonucci wrote to the Duxbury community:

We want to provide a follow-up to our message on Monday regarding the Duxbury Football program. First, we want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention. We also recognize that this is an emotionally-charged issue for our community, and many outside of our community. The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing. We are collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations, and on our short-term and long-term response.

Before we share more information with you, please find below two very important announcements:

First, as of today, Duxbury has severed ties with Dave Maimaron as Head Football Coach.

Second, in collaboration with the Hingham administration, a decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and Freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday. A decision about future games and the fate of the football season will be made at a later date.

Independent investigation

We know from many conversations, emails, and online posts that many people want action now, and we appreciate that sentiment. However, we are still in the middle of an active investigation and it is important that we get accurate information and facts in this case. To this end, the District has hired Edward R. Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC to assist us in conducting a full investigation of all of the allegations made against the program in the most expeditious manner possible. Mr. Mitnick is an experienced attorney and investigator, and has provided services to employers throughout the United States for over thirty years.

Our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Although this most recent issue has brought many concerns to light, please know that the Duxbury Public Schools has, in recent years, shone a spotlight on the need to promote antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion in our public schools. In short, we had already identified this as a top priority before this week. Among other things, it is a key component of our Strategic Plan and the basis of the work of our Antiracism Task Force. Furthermore, we have established partnerships and regular communication with a number of community groups who share our commitment to this work, such as Duxbury For All, the Interfaith Council, and Duxbury Rotary, just to name a few. We will rely on these relationships as we work to ensure that members of the school community understand the importance of inclusion and respect.

