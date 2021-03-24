Duxbury football game vs. Hingham canceled after use of anti-Semitic terms by Duxbury players

“We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players,” Antonicci said in a statement. “A decision about future games will be made at a later date.”

The decision was made Wednesday morning after collaboration with school officials at Hingham. Saturday’s junior varsity and Monday’s freshman games also were canceled.

Friday’s high school football game between host Duxbury and Hingham has been canceled, according to Duxbury superintendent John Antonucci.

The language was used by Duxbury to call audibles against Plymouth North in a game March 12, Duxbury’s season opener. Plymouth school officials notified Duxbury authorities afterward about the offensive terms.

“In light of what we’ve learned over the past couple of days, and how serious the matter is, we felt it would be tone-deaf to play a football game,” Antonucci said. “It’s becoming clear that this was a systemic failure that needs to be addressed. We felt that a pause to the football program was appropriate for this week.”

Duxbury’s football coach, Dave Maimaron, was not on the sideline for last Friday’s game against Silver Lake and is not expected to return while the investigation is underway.

Maimaron issued a statement Monday, saying: “I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th.”

For Hingham, losing a rivalry game against Duxbury is disappointing, especially after the Harbormen’s season opener against Marshfield was postponed due to COVID concerns. Hingham coach Mark Nutley said he’s been working the phones and social media trying to secure a game for this weekend.

“Completely understand why they hand to cancel, it just stinks and I feel for my guys, especially the seniors,” said Nutley. “We feel like things were just starting to get rolling. I’m hoping someone wants to play us. We’ll play anybody at this point.”

Globe correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this report.

