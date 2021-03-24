Major League Baseball to use spin rate analysis to combat doctoring baseballs

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was feeling better a day after coming out of a game because of left shoulder discomfort, leaving the Padres and their fans breathing easier. “He’s feeling really good today. In fact he was lobbying to get in the lineup today, so I thought that was very encouraging,” manager Jayce Tingler said during a videoconference from Peoria, Ariz. … The Rangers exercised their 2022 option on manager Chris Woodward’s contract even before he begins his third season with the team. The team said the move was merely a formality.

Doctoring baseballs with foreign substances to increase spin and movement has been around for as long as baseball has been played. To try to combat the practice, Major League Baseball is going high tech for the 2021 season, adding spin rate analysis to its arsenal of methods for detecting changes and enforcing existing policies. In a memo distributed to teams Tuesday, Michael Hill , a senior vice president for baseball operations, detailed the enhanced monitoring process. There will be increased scrutiny of club spaces, inspection and documentation of balls taken out of play and, in the biggest change from previous methods, the league will use Statcast data to compare spin rates for players who are suspected of doctoring balls, checking to see if the numbers for the game in question differ significantly from their career norms. Umpire enforcement on the field will stay consistent with past practices, according to Hill’s memo. “The foregoing enhanced monitoring measures, however, will provide the commissioner’s office with a separate evidentiary basis to support a finding that a player has violated the foreign substance rules,” he said.Padres star Tatis feeling better

Soccer

Fire to have fans at Chicago

Soccer fans will soon be able to see the Chicago Fire play in person. The Fire announced that about 7,000 fans will be admitted to the team’s April 17 home opener against the Revolution at Soldier Field. As the season progresses, the team will have the option to increase attendance to up to 25 percent capacity— or 15,375 fans. The announcement comes two weeks after the Cubs and the White Sox announced that when the season starts, they will each allow a little more than 8,000 fans for games at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.

Advertisement

College basketball

North Carolina’s Sharpe entering draft

North Carolina freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11-inch, 265-pound Sharpe announced his decision in a social media post. He averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench. He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he’s a still-developing talent … Florida point guard Tre Mann, the program’s best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago, is leaving school early and turning pro. Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college. The 6-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team’s second-leader rebounder, averaging 5.6 a game. He also shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

Advertisement

Miscellany

US eyes max berths in world figure skating

The expected was seeing two Russians and a Japanese woman in the top three after the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships at Stockholm. Less predictable was the two American skaters, helped by the struggles of other contenders, putting the United States in range of the maximum three berths at next year’s Olympics. Anna Shcherbakova, Russia’s three-time national champion, won the free skate Wednesday. Her 81.00 points placed her nearly two points ahead of Japan’s Rika Kihira, whose score was damaged by two under-rotated jumps, including a triple axel that only one other skater hit in the short program. For the US to get three spots in the women’s field at the Beijing Games, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen must finish a combined 13th or better. Right now, they have a total of 11th place … Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40. Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.

Advertisement



