Mashpee makes history, and is making the most of its abbreviated first varsity season

Now the senior is a team captain, and playing outside hitter for a squad that reveled in the program’s first win last Monday, a 3-2 victory over Carver. The team’s excitement echoed a growing trend across the country reflected in the small school of approximately 700 students in grades 7-12.

“I’ve always wanted to play volleyball my whole life and I never had the chance to play, so I was really excited when we got a team,” Connolly said. “I just decided to hop out there and give it a try.”

Maggie Connolly had no volleyball experience before she decided to join the budding team at Mashpee.

Volleyball is now the second-most popular girls’ sport in the country behind track & field, and that popularity has allowed a new team to spring up in the South Shore League and Cape Cod. After two years as a club team, the Falcons are a full-fledged varsity program of 11 players, with 13 on the JV squad.

“It was very exciting for me,” first-year coach Kaleigh Greene said. “It was a little bit unpredictable in knowing what you were going to be able to do. It was also exciting to build a program from scratch.”

Mashpee coach Kaleigh Greene chats with her players before Monday's match against South Shore League power Rockland. DebeeTlumacki

Greene, an administrative assistant in the Mashpee athletics department, accepted the coaching position last May after four years as the JV coach at Holliston. A 2011 graduate of Cranston East (R.I.) High School, she played club volleyball at UMass.

Her coaching philosophy centers around incremental improvement while keeping enthusiasm high. She doesn’t expect the Falcons to win every set or every match, but rather leads them in that direction through proper skills training. Greene believes that approach has worked through the team’s first five games, even though the record is 1-4. Skills such as passing, serve receive, and court positioning have improved.

“I believe in coaching them to the level they want to get to,” Greene said. “I think they’ve been doing a really good job of hitting and getting the ball up and playable. They also do a really nice job serving for a first-year program.”

“I love seeing how much people were dedicated this year,” said co-captain Olivia Oliveira, a junior libero who was inspired to join the team by her mother, who played volleyball as a child in Brazil. “Ball control, passing, on every level, it’s really amazing,”

Libero Olivia Oliveira went all out for the ball during Mashpee's match against Rockland. DebeeTlumacki

Mashpee lost its first match, 3-0 to Abington on March 10. Five days later, facing Carver at home, Mashpee won the second set, 25-22, and hunkered down, focusing on a win. Carver took the third set 25-16, but in the fourth, Connolly rattled off six consecutive service points to give Mashpee a 16-10 lead, propelling the Falcons to a 25-17 victory. They finished it off, 15-8, in the clincher.

“Everyone believed we could win that game,” Connolly said.

On Monday, facing its toughest competition to date, Mashpee lost to 2019 Division 3 runner-up Rockland, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9. But the players understood the necessity of playing difficult competition. That shows a new team the level to which it aspires to ascend.

“We all knew that they were going to be a very tough team to play against,” Oliveira said of Rockland. “I think that their skill level was definitely better than ours, although I think we can definitely get back up from this.”

Mashpee is optimistic about its future as it gains experience on the court and continued interest in the program. The Falcons were able to line up a 12-game schedule in this pandemic-abbreviated Fall II season, with 10 SSL matches and two nonleague contests against Nantucket. With only four seniors and a foundation in place at the JV level, there’s a positive outlook for Mashpee’s future competitiveness.

“I’m really hoping that a lot of the girls keep playing,” Connolly said. “There’s a lot of interest and I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.”

Mashpee's girls' volleyball team has come together in its first varsity season, including a milestone victory over Carver. DebeeTlumacki

Service points

Staying on Cape Cod, Dennis-Yarmouth, the 2019 Division 2 South champion, pulled off its biggest regular-season wins in program history last week, defeating Barnstable twice in a span of four days. The Dolphins’ 3-2 last Tuesday was the team’s first win over Barnstable since 1988. Then, back at home last Friday, D-Y won 3-1. Now for only the fifth time since 2000, Barnstable has two regular-season losses.

“It’s been an exciting week, for sure,” D-Y coach Dru Sisson said. “I have to say that both teams are extremely evenly matched and when a game comes down to who might make more errors, it’s really exciting volleyball to watch and that’s what both of those games were.”

Matches to watch

Wednesday, Sharon at Oliver Ames, 6:30 p.m. —These two Hockomock League squads played a close 3-1 match Monday, which Oliver Ames won. Three of the four sets were decided by three points or fewer.

Monday, Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. — A chance to see defending Division 3 North champion Ipswich match up against one of the best players in the state, Newburyport setter and Purdue commit Sydney Yim.

Tuesday, Needham at Natick, 4 p.m. — The Bay State Carey leader (Natick) vs. the Bay State Herget co-leader (Needham), the latter of which entered Tuesday with a 27-match winning streak.

Tuesday, Masconomet at Danvers, 4 p.m. — Always a rivalry regardless of the sport, the two Northeastern Conference leaders face each other for the second time this week.