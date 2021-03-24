Natick and Milton reschedule football game to allow community to mourn ‘Gio’ Taboh

For Aponte, the energy Taboh brought when he walked into the room with a neon blue Under Armour shirt and a Polo hat was palpable. That presence pervaded the Natick community for years before the 17-year-old junior died in a car accident on March 6 . Taboh was a star soccer player and mainstay on the outdoor track team for the Redhawks.

Jalyn Aponte met Giovanni ‘Gio’ Taboh after a football practice his freshman year at Natick High. They were at Nick Ofodile’s house, just a short walk from the school.

With the wake Friday at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, followed by the funeral Saturday morning at St. Patrick’s Church, Natick escheduled its Bay State Conference clash with fellow unbeaten Milton to Thursday night in honor of one of the football program’s biggest fans.

“It was definitely a challenge playing that first game [at Walpole on March 12],” said Aponte, a senior running back. “The whole game I couldn’t shake the feeling, thinking about [Gio]. I’m just glad the [Milton] game was moved to Thursday, because if it was Friday I wouldn’t be able to play, or cope. Now I have a day to mentally prepare myself to go out there and bust my tail off for him.”

Jalyn Aponte rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on March 12, Natick beating Walpole in a game he said he spent most of thinking about Taboh. Gretchen Ertl

Ofodile, a 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver committed to Assumption, said the entire season is dedicated to Taboh, who consistently encouraged his friends to focus on training and follow where football might take them.

When Natick head coach Mark Mortarelli met with the captains to discuss pausing the season to mourn, Ofodile and Aponte had similar thoughts.

“I definitely considered it,” said Ofodile, “but there’s a bigger picture, because I know [Gio] would’ve wanted me to play, no matter what. He was at every single [football] game and he was loud and proud when supporting everyone. I realized I have unfinished business, and I have to play extra well for him, because I know he’s watching.”

There will be a moment of silence prior to the game, which is the second contest for Natick after its March 19 game against Framingham was postponed to April 15 due to COVID concerns. Milton enters at 2-0 following blowout wins over Weymouth and Braintree.

In the shortened Fall II season, Mortarelli said he was unsure about how to react to the tragedy, so he deferred to his players.

“It was such a tragedy that football had to hit the back burner,” said Mortarelli, the director of Natick High’s alternative education program.

“There is no formula for this, so we tried to follow the lead of the players and find a fine line of supporting them while also getting ready for a game. Going to Walpole [on March 12], it felt good to have a football game in the midst of all this chaos and sadness. It’s been a long two weeks, but we have a great community and people are supporting each other, and focusing on football when they can.”

Receiver Nick Ofodile had 121 yards in the win on March 12, and said the entire season is dedicated to Taboh. Gretchen Ertl

According to Ofodile and Aponte, Taboh had become enamored with making digital music and hoped to pursue a career as an artist in addition to attending college. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $60,000 had been raised for the Taboh family via a GoFundMe page.

“It’s hit the community hard because Gio touched so many lives,” said Aponte, who said Taboh often encouraged and inspired him to pursue his dreams of playing Division I college football.

“You don’t realize until a person is gone, how many people he brought together, how many friends he had, the shine he had that impacted the whole community. Everyone is still in shock. It doesn’t feel real.”