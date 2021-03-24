NHL fires referee who was caught saying he wanted to call a penalty on the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL has fired a referee who was heard over the TV broadcast saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Predators.
“It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a [expletive] penalty against Nashville early in the,” referee Tim Peel was heard saying before his microphone was cut off after Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for a tripping penalty at 4:56 of the second period in the Detroit-Nashville game Tuesday night.
Peel and Kelly Sutherland were the referees for the game, a 2-0 win by Nashville. The Predators were called for four penalties and the Red Wings three.
NHL senior executive vice president of hockey oOperations Colin Campbell announced Wednesday that Peel would no longer work NHL games.
“Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game,” Campbell said. “Tim Peel’s conduct is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand of our officials and that our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve. There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context or his intention, and the National Hockey League will take any and all steps necessary to protect the integrity our game.”
Predators coach John Hynes said it probably doesn’t matter how he feels about what the official said.
“But the referees are employees of the league and rather than me comment on it, it’s an issue that I think the league will have to take care of,” Hynes said Tuesday night.