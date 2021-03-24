NHL fires referee who was caught saying he wanted to call a penalty on the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL has fired a referee who was heard over the TV broadcast saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Predators.

“It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a [expletive] penalty against Nashville early in the,” referee Tim Peel was heard saying before his microphone was cut off after Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for a tripping penalty at 4:56 of the second period in the Detroit-Nashville game Tuesday night.

Peel and Kelly Sutherland were the referees for the game, a 2-0 win by Nashville. The Predators were called for four penalties and the Red Wings three.