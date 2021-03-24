Patriots expected to re-sign running back James White, per reports

For the second straight week, the Patriots are keeping one of their longtime captains in the fold. They are expected to agree to terms with James White, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday morning.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed for White, one of the top pass-catching running backs in the NFL and a three-time captain in New England.

White has 369 catches for 3,184 yards, and 25 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Patriots. He’s also rushed 309 times for 1,240 yards, and 10 TDs since being drafted in the fourth round in 2014 out of Wisconsin.