Red Sox pitching staff will have ample reinforcements in Worcester

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With Bryan Mata recovering from a tear in his UCL, the Sox lost an important layer of their minor-league rotation depth for at least a few months.

Conner Seabold, acquired from the Phillies last summer, impressed at the alternate site in 2020 and looms large as a potential in-season addition to the rotation.

“We have a clump of guys that we’re going to get stretched out in Worcester and have them available for whatever we need, whenever we need it,” Bush said Wednesday.

With the minor league season delayed until May, the Sox will have their primary reserves working out at Polar Park in Worcester when spring training ends.

Under the MLB protocols, the only players available to the major league team would be from the player pool in Worcester, which will be regularly monitored and tested.

“We’ll be creating as much of a game-like situation as possible in Worcester,” Bush said. “Unfortunately they’re stuck playing against themselves all the time, but we’ll have starting pitchers built up with length and relievers pitching on a regular schedule.”

MLB will allow for games between “alternate site” teams, which the Red Sox are interested in doing, but nothing has been scheduled.

Seabold, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Phillies who was acquired in August along with Nick Pivetta for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman. He has not pitched regularly since 2019 and appeared in only one spring training game before being optioned. Seabold dealt with a sore shoulder early in camp, but is fine now.

Gossett was 4-14 with a 5.91 earned run average in 23 starts for Oakland from 2017-18. He was signed to a minor league contract in December. Gonsalves last pitched in the majors in 2018 with Minnesota. The Sox claimed the lefthander off waivers in July, but he remained in Pawtucket through the end of last season.

Hall allowed 18 earned runs over 8⅔ innings for the Sox last season, and Hart 19 over 11. Both had short looks in spring training before being demoted.

The Sox view Rule 5 Garrett Whitlock as a reliever, at least for now, although he did pitch four innings of live batting practice on Wednesday to get stretched out.

Mata is rehabbing this year, and the hope is he will not need Tommy John surgery.

Lining up

In discussing his lineup construction, Alex Cora said that where J.D. Martinez goes, Xander Bogaerts will follow, with Rafael Devers after that.

With Kiké Hernández settling in as a leadoff hitter, the Sox seem content with Hernandez, Alex Verdugo, Martinez, Bogaerts, and Devers at the top with a combination of Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vázquez, Marwin Gonzalez and Bobby Dalbec to follow.

Chris Sale ‘moving forward’

Bush said Chris Sale is in a throwing program but has yet to pitch off the mound as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. “I don’t know what that date’s going to be but he’s moving forward at a good pace now,” Bush said. “As with all Tommy John recoveries there’s ups and downs.” Asked if Sale would return this season, Bush said he hoped so . . . The Sox promoted Bekah Salwasser to executive vice president, social impact. Salwasser, who will remain executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, has been the chair of the team’s social justice equity and inclusion advisory committee.

