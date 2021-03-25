An anthology of poetry for girls, a catalog of Japanese art, and a memoir about the teaching of English

When Vermont-based poet and editor Diana Whitney envisioned a poetry anthology for girls and young people, she wanted to gather the voices she longed for when she was a teenager. “Strong voices, lonely voices, angry, elated, or curious ones. Voices from the LGBTQ+ community, turning their experiences into song,” she writes. Such is what she’s done with “ You Don’t Have to Be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves ” (Workman), a varied and vibrant anthology with poems by Margaret Atwood, Ada Limón, Franny Choi, Naomi Shihab Nye, Joy Harjo, Sharon Olds, Natalie Diaz, Aria Aber, Michelle Tea, Marie Howe, Lucille Clifton, and Amanda Gorman, among many others. These poems — on seeking and loneliness and longing, on shame and attitude and rage, on sadness and belonging — transcend simple notions of identity. Taken as a whole, the collection pulses with a vital and confident energy, embracing contradictions and complexity. Kayleb Rae Candrilli writes of top surgery: “my body shrunk / to its new original.” In “Wolf and Woman,” Nikita Gill writes: “Some days / I am more wolf / than woman / and I am still learning / how to stop apologizing / for my wild.” Frank, warm-hearted, gentle, and ferocious, the book serves as comfort, guide, and inspiration for any one engaged in the ongoing process of coming into their own.

Japanese art

February, 2020 marked the opening of the largest exhibition in the history of the Harvard Art Museums. “Painting Edo: Japanese Art from the Feinberg Collection” gathered Betsy and Robert Feinberg’s noteworthy collection of Edo period art, and the attendant catalogue published by Harvard Art Museums and out this week, is a thorough, thoughtful, elegant volume of this mighty assemblage. Showcasing over 300 pieces, the book (with words by Rachel Saunders and Yukio Lippit) is a comprehensive distillation and celebration of the Edo period, from 1615-1868, moving from the Rinpa school to the Maruyama-Shijō school, with scrolls, fans, and ink drawings breathtaking for their fluid beauty. The titles of the pieces read like poems, “Abundant Fragrance in a Splash of Ink”, “Lone Traveler in Wintry Mountains,” “Streams and Mountains in the Pure Distance,” and each piece is accompanied by contextualizing text. The Harvard Art Museums remain closed; the exhibit is slated to run through the summer, though closing dates are subject to change. The book offers a permanent way to experience this remarkable collection.

Language lessons

“Language is a form of collective memory,” writes Robert Radin in his affecting new memoir “Teaching English to Refugees” (Ibidem/Columbia University). “It’s a system for remembering.” Radin, who lives in Western Mass and is the director of citizenship and immigration services at social service agency, writes of teaching adult learners from Iraq, Eritrea, Bhutan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, people who have fled violence and upheaval to make new lives in the U.S. His lessons, on kitchen tools, laundry, driving, serve as scaffolding for exploring larger questions of language and meaning. “Words are tools, not the indications of the ultimate nature of reality.” We are introduced to his students, their specific triumphs and hardships, their moments of joy and fear, and he writes with candor of his own Jewish upbringing and gestures with grace and specificity at painful moments and memories in his own history. The book braids philosophic inquiry and intimate personal narrative examining what it means to teach, to learn, to speak, to read, the power language, and its limits.

Coming out

Pick of the week

Kim Ward at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier, Vermont, recommends “Life Among the Terranauts” by Caitlin Horrocks (Little, Brown): “Fueled by the author’s clear talents in prose writing and understanding of the way that stories live in a luminal place between reality and the heart’s longing, this collection is touching and luminous. I read it almost breathlessly.”