Bo Burnham as Larry Bird? He will be in upcoming HBO series.

Former local guy Bo Burnham has been cast as Larry Bird, the Celtics forward originally from French Lick, Ind., in a forthcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. Burnham has appeared in “The Big Sick” and “Promising Young Woman,” and he wrote and directed the extraordinary film “Eighth Grade.”
The show, from Adam McKay, is going to be based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Hey, does that mean HBO is going to have a series called “Showtime”? I think I like it.
Burnham isn’t the only local in the well-stocked cast: Michael Chiklis, from “The Shield,” is also on board, and will be playing Red Auerbach. Other names: Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman.
