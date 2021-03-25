Bo Burnham as Larry Bird? He will be in upcoming HBO series.

Former local guy Bo Burnham has been cast as Larry Bird, the Celtics forward originally from French Lick, Ind., in a forthcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. Burnham has appeared in “The Big Sick” and “Promising Young Woman,” and he wrote and directed the extraordinary film “Eighth Grade.”

The show, from Adam McKay, is going to be based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Hey, does that mean HBO is going to have a series called “Showtime”? I think I like it.