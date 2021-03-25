C. Pam Zhang on reading books to start each day

Two orphaned Chinese siblings embark on an odyssey in the 19th-century American West in C. Pam Zhang’s critically acclaimed debut novel, “ How Much of These Hills Is Gold ,” which was long listed for the 2020 Booker Prize. Zhang left San Francisco for northern Washington State during the pandemic, where she is at work on her next novel. The paperback of “How Much of These Hills is Gold” is out April 6.

ZHANG: I’m more and more interested in pursuing books that feel singular, that are trying to do something new. I just recently reread “The Lover” by Marguerite Duras. It’s so short, so intense, and so disinclined to explain itself.

BOOKS: How has the pandemic influenced your reading?

ZHANG: For a lot of the past year I’ve been finding a lot of joy in reading short stories. It’s a form that allows the story to preserve more of its central mystery. We have lived through a time when so many things are mysterious or resistant to logic. Diving into a good short story that embraces that is lovely.

BOOKS: What have been some of the highlights of that reading?

ZHANG: “Likes,” by Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, which is very realist but with a thread of magic running through the stories. More recently I read two debut collections, “Land of Big Numbers,” by Te-Ping Chen, and “Milk Blood Heat,” by Dantiel Moniz. That is a lovely book about girlhood and the constraints that Black and Brown girls face. “Land of Big Numbers” is a wide-ranging collection with many of the stories set in modern-day China.

BOOKS: Do you make a point of reading Asian or Asian-American authors?

ZHANG: I don’t choose a book because of that but I feel like we are living in a golden age of Asian and Asian-American authors because there’s so much out there. I have been reading more works in translation in general, such as “Stories of the Sahara” by the Taiwanese writer Sanmao. She was huge in Asia when she was alive but this novel was just released in translation here in the last year or so.

BOOKS: What was the first book you read that had Chinese characters?

ZHANG: I was born in Beijing and read at an early age. I read children’s literature and Chinese poetry. Then we moved here when I was four and didn’t encounter an Asian character in American literature until I was nine or ten when I read “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson” by Bette Bao Lord. It’s a realist story about an immigrant family and a girl who likes baseball. I didn’t read that in school. Nearly every single book I read in school did not have nonwhite characters. We did read “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” by Mildred Taylor, which is an incredible book about a Black family.

BOOKS: Do you read Westerns?

ZHANG: There’s a whole crop of new literary Westerns I’m interested in reading, like “In the Distance” by Hernan Diaz and “Outlawed” by Anna North, which is a feminist, speculative retelling the Western.

BOOKS: What are your favorites among classic Westerns?

ZHANG: Larry McMurty’s “Lonesome Dove.” It has a hugely epic landscape and epic human emotions. I lived in Salinas for a short period of time so Steinbeck will always be essential to my understanding the West, and California specifically. I don’t know if most people would call Jean Stafford’s “The Mountain Lion” a Western. It’s set in Colorado and is about two children. That novel has one of the most distinctive voices I’ve encountered as well as one of the best endings I’ve ever read.

BOOKS: What is your ideal setting for reading?

ZHANG: I like to read in bed, half under the covers, truly hidden. For years I tried taking a book to a coffee shop. I can’t do it. My brain won’t settle down.

BOOKS: When you read in bed, how do you not fall asleep?

ZHANG: I often do this right after I wake up. When you switch from that trance-like dream state, you can more easily slip into the reading world. It’s a much better start to the day than reading the news.

