Caught in between in ‘Of Women and Salt’

Mari Fouz​ for The Boston Globe

The women in Gabriela Garcia’s “Of Women and Salt” are trapped in interstitial spaces. They’re caught between the dream of a better future and the harsh realities of poverty, loneliness, and discrimination; between the need to be seen and loved and the abuse they suffer at the hands of men; between the idea of home and the struggles of undocumented migration and political exile. At once a multigenerational saga about Cuban women learning to survive after losing everything and a brutally honest look at the immigration system in the United States through the eyes of a Salvadoran mother and daughter deported to Mexico after building a life in Miami, this novel captures the beauty of refusing to surrender.

Jeanette lives in Miami and refuses to visit her mother, Carmen, a Cuban immigrant whose family history is drenched in blood and political upheaval. Jeanette dreams of going to Cuba and wants to learn more about her family history, but Carmen doesn’t discuss her past and refuses to speak to her own mother back in Cuba. When Jeanette takes in Ana, the daughter of a neighbor who’s whisked away by ICE to a detention center in Texas, her act of kindness ties her family’s history to that of Ana’s in deep, invisible ways. Jeanette struggles with addiction and the strained relationship with her mother, who never noticed the abuse Jeanette’s father inflicted on her. Ana and her mother, Gloria, are kept in a detention center and then get deported to Mexico despite being from El Salvador. While they’re expected to make their way back to El Salvador, they stay in Mexico and spend years in that new country trying to save enough money to somehow return to the US. “Of Women and Salt” is a mosaic novel about displacement that goes from the 19th-century cigar factories of Cuba to the cold rooms of present-day detention centers near the US-Mexico border, with stops in Miami and Mexico along the way. Strong, flawed, extraordinary women are at the core of the narrative, and the way their pasts shaped them plays a huge role in the way they in turn shape their daughters’ lives. Garcia’s clean, straightforward prose cuts like a scalpel to expose the pain of leaving home and the trauma — both physical and emotional — that shatters the women in her book. This honesty makes “Of Women and Salt” a hard, uncomfortable read because there are broken ribs, murder, lost teeth, hunger, and abuse here, all presented in real, heartbreaking passages. However, every page is full of writing that illuminates the depth of each character’s suffering in unforgettable ways. For example, Gloria’s pain as she thinks of Ana from the isolation of the detention center pushes the issue of separated families to center stage: