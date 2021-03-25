HomeFront: 4 stars for Almodóvar, TV’s streaming standouts, new digs for ancient Egyptian art

FILM: Pedro Almodóvar’s latest, “The Human Voice,” earns 4 stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr despite being only half an hour long. The Tilda Swinton vehicle — a one-person vehicle, with room for a “playful and observant” dog — “is an adaptation of the 1930 Jean Cocteau play of the same name; to be precise, it’s a reduction in the culinary sense, with half the volume but the same intensity of flavor.”

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re counting down to Opening Day (April 1, no joke) and watching a ton of college basketball. Outdoor dining areas are opening, and crocuses and snowdrops are cropping up all over lawns and social media. These are all signs of spring, but home still feels like a sanctuary — an entertainment-filled sanctuary.

In the course of the new documentary “Tina,” “more than once Tina Turner talks about herself in the third person — as a business, as a name, as a costume, as a mask,” Burr writes in a 3-star review. Filmmakers Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin divide her story into two halves, and “[i]f you’re a fan of rock history, primordial R&B, and outrageous dance moves, the first half will be your hog heaven.”

Any goodwill Bob Odenkirk has built up from “Better Call Saul” goes out the window in “Nobody,” which earns 2 stars from Burr. “For the first hour or so, you’ll probably be wondering if ‘Nobody’ ... is a parody of vigilante action movies or the real thing,” he writes. In the end, it’s an uneven effort that “manages to be rudely entertaining without ever becoming convincing.”

Chris McKim’s “Wojnarowicz” and Natalie Johns’s “Max Richter’s Sleep” spotlight artists with little in common but “tenacity to try to change the world,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. David Wojnarowicz was a multimedia artist and AIDS activist, captured in “a dazzling montage”; the first outdoor performance of “Sleep,” Richter’s “eight-and-a-half hour, 204 movement Neo-Classical piece,” lives on through Johns’s “artful filmmaking.”

In his generation of Hollywood actors, George Segal “was the schnookiest of the bunch,” Burr writes in a delightful appreciation of the Oscar nominee, who died Tuesday at 87. “[I]f you were lucky enough to talk with him, in person or on the phone, it was like getting buttonholed by a favorite uncle you never knew you had.” (Maybe now “Where’s Poppa?” will finally be available to stream.)

The repeatedly rescheduled megabudget monster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” opens next week, and director Adam Wingard has made peace with the streaming/theaters model. “At first, I was depressed because it wasn’t the way I wanted people to see the film,” he says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Ed Symkus. “[I]f you feel comfortable going to the theaters, that’s definitely the way to see this movie, but it’s not the only way to enjoy it.”

TV: “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” helped establish Netflix as a source of original programming, and in it still leads the pack — four of the top five picks on Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s list of the best original shows on streaming services are on Netflix. Of the top show, he writes, “The epic series has been beautifully crafted from the start, not just in terms of costuming and production values, but in its approach to storytelling.”

In the unlikely event that your to-watch list is too short, the latest Ask Matthew overflows with series that won’t worsen your pandemic anxiety and might even lift it for a while. In response to a reader wondering why “old TV” is so popular, Gilbert writes, “Naturally, old shows — the comedies in particular — offer warmth and ease; they are ‘comfort TV,’ like macaroni and cheese is comfort food.”

A view of the redesigned ancient Egypt galleries at the MFA. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

VISUAL ART: In the new Pyramid Age Egyptian galleries at the MFA, the museum’s extraordinary collections finally have a setting worthy of them. Join Globe art critic Murray Whyte as he wanders the “just the right side of sparse” space, which “feels liberating, giving permission to exult in simple aesthetic experience. ... The new install stands back and lets the objects shine.”

Ekene Ijeoma runs the MIT Media Lab’s Poetic Justice group and creates information-based work that’s “bridging the gap between facts and feelings,” the artist tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. The weekly Poetic Justice Zoom lecture series, the Black Mobility and Safety Seminar, wraps up April 13 with “Loving while Black.” Says Ijeoma, “I was going to end with ‘Dying while Black,’ but I felt like love was a better thing to end on.”

Milton Art Museum has a new home in downtown ... Brockton. Mothballed in 2019, the collections of the 35-year-old museum — including works by Cézanne, Picasso, Renoir, Warhol, and Whistler — moved last year. “A little bit of kismet, and here we are,” principal curator Arnie Danielson tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. “Almost serendipitous.”

“Friendship,” the second solo Boston show by Hannah Wilke (1940-1993), “celebrates the artist’s significant contribution to feminist art,” writes McQuaid. “Eros was her subject matter and mortality was in hot pursuit.” At LaiSun Keane in the South End.

“Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America,” at the Museum of Modern Art, “is a landmark for an institution under pressure to reckon with a litany of past inequities,” Whyte writes from New York. “’Reconstructions’ embraces the simple fact that architecture is not just buildings; it entwines with the very structure of the modern world.”

THEATER: Urban Improv landed a big fish for the 25th anniversary of “Banned in Boston” — guest star Stephen Colbert. Better known lately as a TV producer (”Transparent”), Faith Soloway drew on her singer-songwriter roots to create a musical rather than the usual sketch comedy. “I’m sort of the host, your fearful leader,” she tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. “And I came up with a tagline: Desperate times calls for desperate musicals.”

Hibernian Hall’s new playwright–in–residence, Mary McCullough, is “a little nervous, but also very excited,” she tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. “I want to explore the complexity of who we are as African-Americans.” Says Dawn Simmons, director of a planned fall production of McCullough’s “Smoked Oysters,” “Right now, we need uplifting stories.”

COMEDY: “Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist” (1995-2002) returns Sunday — sort of — with an online show, “Dr. Katz Live.” Jonathan Katz stars, Laura Silverman appears as his secretary, and the guests/patients include Gary Gulman and Aparna Nancherla. “It’s a little bit surreal for me, because it’s one of those things that I fantasized about and now I’m getting to do,” Gulman tells Globe correspondent Nick Zaino III.

DANCE: “American Masters: Twyla Moves” reveals that legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp, 79, “is still a captivating dancer,” writes Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. “As you age, you realize that your body is no longer the gold standard,” Tharp says in a Q&A, “and you’ve got to back off and learn to project into younger bodies challenges that you can no longer step up to the plate for.”

Artistic director Mikko Nissinen calls “The Art of Classical Ballet,” Boston Ballet’s latest virtual performance, a “mini-gala.” “As a refresher course in classical ballet, it’s a well filmed and entertaining hour and a quarter,” writes Globe correspondent Jeffrey Gantz. ”[A]s the performers here remind us, classical ballet isn’t just an exercise in technique, it’s an art.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting to steadily warmer weather (the North End joins the rest of Boston with outdoor dining starting April 1) and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer (date TBD). This week, Globe staffers do their part by ordering pizza, Korean food, and pizza in Quincy, Cambridge, and Gloucester. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

Barack and Michelle Obama have founded a film production company. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

SECOND ACTS: Executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama. Podcaster Bill and novelist Hillary Clinton. “[W]hat’s behind all these busy second acts by luminaries after they reach the end of the careers that made them famous? Do all these journeys down nontraditional paths reflect their determination to make ‘retirement’ a period of vigorous engagement?” The Globe’s Don Aucoin explores.

GLORIA STEINEM: If your pandemic pastimes include virtual real estate snooping, add Gloria Steinem’s Manhattan home to your list. It’s not for sale — the feminist trailblazer’s foundation and Google Arts & Culture collaborated on the virtual tour “A Home for a Movement.” “I’ve always felt there was something special about going into somebody’s living space,” Steinem says in a Q&A with the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein.

BOOKS: Kaitlyn Greenidge’s eagerly awaited second novel, “Libertie,” is “a beautiful telling of gorgeously tragic characters,” writes Globe reviewer Natachi Onwuamaegbu. The story centers on a free Black woman in the mid-19th century, “someone I saw myself in, and like most historical novels written about Black women, thanked God I would never be. The beauty of this novel is in that realization.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” Launching April 6, episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. Get a dose of optimism! Listen here.

BUT REALLY: After more than a year of being off balance 24/7, we’re on the threshold of a lot of things: April, allergy season, Passover, Easter, herd immunity, and, could that be ... normal? Not quite yet. But the world figure skating championships are going on, the new “Law & Order” (organized crime? sure, why not) starts next week, and staying busy while not interacting with a lot of potential disease vectors feels marginally easier. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!