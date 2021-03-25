Local bestsellers for the week of March 21

2. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

5. Win Harlan Coben Grand Central

6. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

8. We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker Holt

9. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

Advertisement

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage Anne Lamott Riverhead Books

5. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

6. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

7. Under a White Sky Elizabeth Kolbert Crown

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

9. Think Again Adam Grant Viking

10. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

2. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

3. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

6. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

7. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

8. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

Advertisement

9. The Sympathizer Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

10. A Children’s Bible Lydia Millet Norton

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

3. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

4. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

5. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

7. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

9. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

10. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.