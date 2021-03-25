In a new book, Ida B. Wells is an activist for her time and ours

For Duster, a native Chicagoan who previously published several anthologies, including two focusing on her great-grandmother’s work, the time was right for a new project. “I wanted to create a book that would help people remember her, her life, and legacy,” she said, “and to show how the work that she did is being continued.”

Michelle Duster grew up hearing about Ida B. Wells, her great-grandmother and a legendary journalist, anti-lynching crusader, and voting rights advocate. But when a housing community named for Wells in Chicago was slated for demolition, Duster began to worry, she said, “that her name would start to fade from public memory.”

The result is “Ida B. the Queen,” a lively, illustrated look at not just Wells but the entire story of Black activism in her time — Wells was born into slavery in 1862 and died in 1931 — and ours. “I wanted to create a sense of continuum,” Duster said. “I think it helps people to not look at life in a bubble and to see connections. To understand what is happening today in 2021 is connected to what happened 100 years ago.”

Duster hoped to write a book that would introduce Wells to new audiences. “I’m hoping, especially for young women, when they’re reading the book they will see that although she achieved all those things, she was not that different than they are,” she said. “She liked dresses! She struggled financially. She sometimes questioned herself. She achieved all of these amazing things and she deserves all of the credit that she is now getting but she also was human.”

In addition, Duster added, “I hope that people see that as our country continues to develop and grow that we’re still struggling with some of the same issues. What we’re dealing with today is nothing new but people can learn about the strategies that my great-grandmother used to continue to fight for justice and equality.”

Michelle Duster will be in conversation with the Globe’s Renée Graham at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a virtual event hosted by Belmont Books.

