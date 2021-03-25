The new career trajectory of the powerful: president one day, podcaster the next

When Academy Award nominations were announced last week, the nominees for best documentary feature included Netflix’s “Crip Camp,” produced by Higher Ground, the same company that won the Oscar last year for its first release, “American Factory.”

The Oscar nominations for the latest foray into filmmaking by the former president and first lady followed the late February launch of “Renegades: Born in the USA,” Barack Obama’s podcast with Bruce Springsteen. It’s on Spotify, where Michelle Obama also has her own, self-titled podcast.

That same month, former president Bill Clinton jumped into the podcast pool with “Why Am I Telling You This?” on iHeartRadio, and it was reported that former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton has teamed up with novelist Louise Penny for “State of Terror,” a political thriller to be published in October.

Then, this week, a senior adviser to Donald Trump told Fox News that Trump — who was banned from Twitter after the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol — plans to launch his own social-media platform in the next few months.

All in all, it’s been a head-spinning flurry of activity that underscores the transitions by ex-leaders to new roles as content creators after they leave public office. Or after they step away from royal duties, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have production deals with Netflix and Spotify. Or after they wrap up Hall of Fame sports careers, like former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who founded The Players Tribune website (and then followed up by becoming part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins).

On one level, it’s not surprising. We’re saturated today with the products of the entertainment and media industries to a degree that really has no precedent in our history. In go-go times like these, it must be hard to remain on the sidelines, even, or maybe especially, for figures like Trump, Obama, and both Clintons, who have dominated public discourse for much of the past three decades.

Still, all this surfing of the media-centric wave is a striking departure from the traditional blueprint for post-Oval Office life, which used to go something like this: Pen a self-serving memoir. Settle on a suitable library for your official papers. Deliver lavishly remunerated speeches. Sit on the board of a foundation or two. Go on the occasional relief mission abroad. If you’re George W. Bush, you paint portraits on your ranch in Texas. If you’re Jimmy Carter, the gold standard when it comes to post-presidential good works, you build homes for poor people.

For the most part, former holders of high office have focused on preserving or polishing their legacies rather than striking out in new directions. But not now. The Obamas’ production deal with Netflix ranges across projects that include movies, TV series, and documentaries. In June, Bill Clinton will publish “The President’s Daughter,” a follow-up to “The President Is Missing,” both political thrillers written with James Patterson.

So what’s behind all these busy second acts by luminaries after they reach the end of the careers that made them famous? Do these journeys down nontraditional paths reflect their determination to make “retirement” a period of vigorous engagement rather than placid withdrawal, to remain engaged in the ongoing public dialogue?

Or is it just ego-tripping and buzz-chasing, an inability to surrender the spotlight, a moths-to-the-flame desire to go where the action is and prove they can be major players in new arenas?

Might the “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” principle be at work here? After being on the receiving end of countless journalistic, literary, and cinematic examinations, these leaders could be relishing the chance to turn the tables and become storytellers themselves — to literally control the narrative.

That impulse to bypass the gatekeepers clearly animated Jeter. In 2014, the same year he retired from baseball, he founded The Players Tribune, with a goal, he told CNN, to provide athletes “a trusted place” where they could “tell their stories in their own words.” On the site’s fifth anniversary, Jeter reaffirmed that mission, writing that “we want to continue to reimagine the world of sports and entertainment through the players’ points of view.”

In other words, dilute the power of those pesky sportswriters.

Trump clearly would like nothing better than to employ his social-media platform as a way around the “mainstream media.” A man of infinite grievance, Trump is likely to use it as a forum for score-settling and, possibly, as a launching pad for a potential 2024 presidential candidacy.

While the other ex-leaders seem done with elective office, the careers that made them famous ended when they were still relatively young and still had productive years ahead of them. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were only in their mid-50s when they left the White House. So all these moves by ex-leaders into podcasting, publishing, movies, and TV could be a celebrity twist on the idea of the Encore Career, a necessary outlet for people long defined by their restless drive.

Even the under-40 set is getting into the content-creation game. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed this week that they have hired a respected Hollywood producer to lead their production company. The duo, who made headlines this month during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that raised issues of racism in the royal family, have a deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts. They also signed a deal with Netflix — the streaming service that produces “The Crown,” ironically enough — to produce scripted shows, documentaries, feature films, and children’s programming.

A couple of centuries before the existence of the Internet, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson carried on a lengthy correspondence that included an 1813 letter in which Adams famously said to Jefferson: “You and I, ought not to die, before We have explained ourselves to each other.” There is something of that quality, of trying to understand each other and themselves in the give-and-take between Obama and Springsteen, the unofficial president of rock ‘n’ roll, in “Renegades,” their podcast on Spotify.

While there is inevitably a performative dimension to the colloquy between these two figures who have spent so many years on the public stage, Obama and Springsteen are also both deeply introspective. So even though they have mined personal experiences for speeches and songs countless times before, they burrow down to the essence of those experiences as they talk about race, music, their friendship, their very different upbringings, the enduring influence of their fathers, the evolving notions of masculinity they’ve seen in their lifetimes, and the wider American story each of them embodies in divergent ways.

What makes “Renegades” engrossing is that Obama and Springsteen make a genuine effort to disentangle life from legend, person from persona. It’s a reminder that the key question is not how many platforms you have, but whether you still have something to say.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.