Virtual author readings for March 28-April 3

Steven Beaucher (”Boston in Transit”) is in conversation with Garrett Dash Nelson at 12 p.m. at the Leventhal Map & Education Center... Paul Nurse (”What is Life?: Five Great Ideas in Biology”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Michael Blanding (”North by Shakespeare”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Amanda Foody (”The Accidental Apprentice”) is in conversation with J.C. Cervantes (”The Storm Runner”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Rebecca Morgan Frank (”Oh You Robot Saints”) is in conversation with Elly Truitt (”Medieval Robots: Mechanism, Magic, Nature, and Art”) at 7 p.m. Porter Square Books... Wendy Lower (”The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed”) is in conversation with Joshua Rubenstein at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Glenn Stout (”Tiger Girl and the Candy King”) is in conversation with Bill Littlefield at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Michelle Duster (”Ida B. the Queen”) in conversation with Renée Graham at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Mary Beth Norton (”Liberty’s Daughters”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum... Nathaniel Rich (”Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade”) is in conversation with Terry Tempest Williams (”Erosion”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Billy Baker (”We Need to Hang Out”) with Jeff Kinney (”Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Michelle Hoover (”Milk Without Honey”) in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers (”Waisted”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Martha Hall Kelly (”Sunflower Sisters”) is in conversation with Pam Jenoff (”The Lost Girls of Paris”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Adrienne Raphel (”Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them”) is in conversation with Evan James (”Cheer Up, Mr. Widdicombe”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Peter B. Kaufman (”The New Enlightenment and the Fight to Free Knowledge”) is in conversation with Peter Suber at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Kazim Ali (”Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water”) and Brandon Hobson (”The Removed”) is in conversation with Aurora Lydia Dominguez at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Steven Weinberg (”The First Three Minutes: A Modern View of the Origin of the Universe”) is in conversation with Andrew Strominger at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.