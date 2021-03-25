What’s happening in the arts world

GRUBHUB SOUND BITES Megan Thee Stallion, King Princess, and Noah Cyrus team up for sets and Q&A sessions in support of charity World Central Kitchen in this virtual show sponsored by Grubhub. March 26, 7 p.m. On YouTube





BRANDI CARLILE Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium hosts Brandi Carlile in a livestream show with her full band. Available for replay until April 11. March 28, 8 p.m. https://ryman.com





HIPPO CAMPUS The St. Paul-based indie rock outfit performs the entirety of debut album “Landmark,” a collection of sweet and catchy warm-weather jams. April 1, 9 p.m. https://noonchorus.com/hippo-campus

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

AMPLIFY WITH LARA DOWNES The pianist has kicked off the second season of AMPLIFY, a bi-weekly series of conversations with Black artists. In this week’s episode, she brings poet Rita Dove to the table. Premieres March 27. www.nprmusic.org





BOSTON CAMERATA The early music group welcomes warmer weather with “Bridges to Spring,” a mini-program of songs of renewal from Jewish, Christian, and Muslim traditions. Available March 26-April 15. bostoncamerata.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE NICETIES A Black college student and her white professor explore questions of race, power, and language in this searing drama by Brookline native Eleanor Burgess. Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse’s virtual production costars Amy Brenneman (“Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Judging Amy,” “The Leftovers”) and Tsilala Brock. In a review of the play’s 2018 premiere at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company (with a different cast), I described “The Niceties” as “a didacticism-prone but provocative and blisteringly smart play” that “generates a verbal whirlwind with a words-per-minute velocity that rivals Aaron Sorkin.” Directed by Joann Green Breuer. Presented by Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Through April 4. Tickets $15. www.mvplayhouse.org





BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION Taking place online for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, this annual event will showcase 50 10-minute plays, all written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theater companies. The readings will begin at noon Mondays through Saturdays, with a question-and-answer session afterward. Presented by Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. April 1-May 28. Free, but audiences will be “encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund,” according to BPT. www.BostonPlaywrights.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

TOGETHER APART One of Boston Dance Theater’s many ambitious projects during the pandemic is this new site-specific dance film, commissioned and presented by Goethe-Institut Boston. The company and founder/co-director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett teamed up with videographer Ernesto Galan and others to explore connections between our current experiences during COVID and the process of healing that followed the collapse of the Berlin Wall. Livestream March 31, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required. www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver.cfm





SHARED STORIES: LA CHANA, AFTER DARK ArtsEmerson offers the enticing opportunity to witness the artistry of extraordinary Gypsy flamenco dancer La Chana. The film showcases her style and power — even while seated — in her final stage appearance. But it also flashes back to brilliant performances in her prime and reveals the mystery of why she disappeared from the stage for three decades. Local flamenco artist Laura Sanchez’s multimedia short film “After Dark” is also on the docket. Through March 28, pick your price ($5-$25). www.artsemerson.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

SHEN WEI: PAINTING IN MOTION A full takeover of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum by the Chinese-American choreographer/director/painter continues in earnest, with screenings of his films in both the museum’s original palazzo and its contemporary wing, plus a commission for its façade. The main event, though, has been an exhibition of his gutsy, often-monumental paintings, two of which he made on-site as the museum’s artist-in-residence in 2018 and 2019. A little bonus programming: The museum has tailored a pair of meditations for those seeking a dose of mindfulness, one for Shen and one for its tropical-plant-laden courtyard. Through June 20. 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, isgm.org

MURRAY WHYTE





SONIC BIOGENESIS: GENOMICS AND MUTANT JUNGLES Artist and composer Guillermo Galindo documents an imagined future in his “genome scores,” which translate his music to visual art, and in other graphic artworks. He melds textures of animals, plants, and microbes, exploring how scientific narratives can be instruments of power — and specifically how corporations harness science in microscopic ways that may be changing the biosphere. Through May 2. Beacon Gallery, 524B Harrison Ave. 617-718-5600, www.beacongallery.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

OMG! COMEDY CLUB PRESENTS: LIVE COMEDY STREAM Jess Miller hosts Boston comic Tooky Kavanagh and the NYC-based Leah Bonnema and Joanne Filan for this Zoom showcase. The brick and mortar version of OMG! had a brief run in Springfield in 2019, and Miller will be doing virtual shows while she looks to revive it later this year. March 27, 8 p.m. $5. www.omgcomedyclub.com

GRAND-ISH REOPENING In-person comedy shows are starting to come back, and Laugh Boston is kicking that off by bringing in some local heavy hitters for its first few shows. Thursday, it’s Kelly MacFarland, Dan Boulger, Will Noonan, and Jay Whittaker. April 1, 8 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com





THE COMEDY STUDIO: APRIL FOOL’S DAY SHOW Studio owner Rick Jenkins celebrates April Fool’s with a strong group of club regulars on this virtual show, including Dan Boulger, Tooky Kavanagh, Corey Rodrigues, and Emily Ruskowski, plus some unannounced guests. April 1, 8 p.m. $10. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FIERCE READS FAMILY FEUD Steve Harvey may not be leading this game night, but participants for Fierce Reads Game Night can watch as their favorite authors try to guess their answers. Answer a short survey then get ready for the Feud. March 26, 7 p.m. Free. www.crowdcast.io/e/fiercereadsgamenight/register





SPRING FAMILY HIKE Taking advantage of the new foliage and warmer weather, Tower Hill Botanical Garden is hosting a hike for kids to learn about plants and their adaptations to seasons. This event is best suited for children 4-12 and their parents and social distancing will be strictly enforced. March 27, 1:30 p.m. $6-$18. https://www.towerhillbg.org/





LEADHERSHIP The USS Constitution Museum is hosting a few of the “rad women” from the USS Constitution. Join them for a discussion on women and the role they play in shaping the Navy (and a few tips on how they got where they are today). March 31, 4 p.m. Free. https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/leadhership/

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











